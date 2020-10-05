Italy with fewer Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours (2,257) but with fewer tests done – Observer

Italy has recorded 2,257 new infections with the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, compared to nearly 3,000 daily cases in the past few days, Italian authorities reported on Monday, adding, however, that fewer tests have been carried out.

Data provided by Italy’s Health Ministry today reports that 60,241 diagnostic tests were performed, while figures for Sunday indicated 92,714 tests performed, the day 2,578 new infections were recorded.

On Saturday, the country reported 2,844 new cases of the covid-19 disease.

In total, and since the start of the covid-19 disease crisis in the country on February 21, Italy currently has 327,586 cases of people who have been infected with the new coronavirus.

With the tally of 16 new deaths associated with covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the total number of deaths recorded in the country since February stands at 36,002.

Regarding the positive cases currently active in Italy, authorities are reporting 58,903 cases, the vast majority of which are patients at home with mild symptoms of the disease or asymptomatic.

A total of 3,487 people are admitted to hospital units in this country, including 323 patients in intensive care units.

The Campania region (south) reported 431 new cases of covid-19 disease, almost double the 251 cases recorded in Lombardy (north, the region of the country most affected by the current pandemic) and 248 in Lazio ( center), where it is located the country’s capital, Rome.

We are now awaiting the approval of new measures by the Italian Council of Ministers to stop contagions in the country, after the increase in new cases recorded in recent days.

One of the possible measures will be the obligation to wear a mask throughout the country in spaces, closed and outdoor, on public roads, a measure already applied in certain regions of the country, such as Lazio, Campania, Calabria, Basilicata and Sicily.

The covid-19 disease pandemic has already caused more than one million thirty thousand deaths and more than 35.2 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report carried out by the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December in Wuhan, a city in central China.