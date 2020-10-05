Family of Portuguese farmer violently assaulted by armed gang in Johannesburg – Observer

The family of a 53-year-old Portuguese farmer were violently assaulted at gunpoint at his farm in Westonaria, near Johannesburg, by seven individuals who threatened to murder the couple’s children in the incident.

Farmer João Paulo da Cruz, from Durban on the country’s coast, told Lusa his wife and four children – three girls and a boy aged 6, 8, 11 and 13, respectively – were attacked on Friday morning. , on the Westonaria farm, 45 kilometers west of the South African capital. “It was early in the morning, while I was away for an hour, three black armed men arrived with two white men to enter the property, who, as soon as they left them here, quickly disappeared”, he said.

After a few minutes four more people appeared, asked about the money and the safe and my wife took them there, but still threatening her with a gun pointed at her head that they would remove. and would kill the children if they did not cooperate, ”said João Paulo da Cruz.

The farmer stressed that the children and the woman are in good health, but that they need psychological counseling “as soon as possible” because of the physical and emotional trauma they have suffered.

“The children are very traumatized and my son does not want to sleep in his room”, explained João Paulo da Cruz, noting that one of them threatened the woman with the weapon pointed at the head of the youngest daughter. . “I told him that if he didn’t do what he wanted he would take her and shoot her in the head,” he added.

“I haven’t realized it yet, but over time I will also have to receive trauma treatment,” said João Paulo da Cruz. The attackers stole four hunting weapons, four computers and several personal items, including his son’s football boots, the Portuguese farmer told Lusa.

South African police in Westonaria have confirmed the event in Lusa, having yet to announce any arrests. “I can confirm that the assault case was opened at our Westonaria police station and the investigation is ongoing (…) there are no arrests yet,” Lusa told Lusa. police spokesperson Audrey Seafara.

This is the third armed robbery after two incidents in 2013 and 2018, the farmer told Lusa. In the incident in December 2018, one of the attackers was arrested, “but the police let him go,” he said.

Son of Portuguese emigrants from Aveiro, who settled in South Africa in the 1960s, João Paulo da Cruz said that since 2006 he has been engaged in cattle breeding and corn production in Westonaria, on a farm agricultural area of ​​400 hectares, where employs about 10 people. In addition to agriculture, the Portuguese farmer said he still owns a long-haul trucking company, notably for Zambia and Zimbabwe.