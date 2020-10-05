Twitter recalls that wishing someone dead is illegal

After Donald Trump infected the coronavirus, Twitter reminded its users that content that wishes someone dead is punishable, leading some users to accuse the social network of bias.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the management and communications of the American President have been heavily criticized by scientists and his opponents. Trump has refused to enforce barrier gestures and the wearing of masks and repeatedly downplayed the crisis. To date, the number of deaths across the Atlantic is approaching 210,000.

On October 1, 2020, the President, his wife Melania, and other White House staff tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in his hospitalization in the Walter Reed military. After this announcement, many Twittos had slanderous comments on the social network, wishing that the president’s illness would worsen or even his death. Given the magnitude of the situation, Twitter wanted to remind of its general guidelines: “Tweets that wish or hope for death, grievous bodily harm or fatal illness against * anyone * are not allowed and should be deleted.” .

Tweets wishing or hoping for death, grievous bodily harm or fatal illness against * anyone * are not allowed and must be removed. This does not automatically mean a suspension. https://t.co/lQ8wWGL2y0 https://t.co/P2vGfUeUQf

– Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 2, 2020

If the message here relates to the removal of the Tweets in question, accounts can also be blocked for repeated violations. A spokesman for the social network, contacted by Motherboard, said the messages targeted by the sanction were those with “a clear call to action that could potentially cause harm in the real world”.

Users wonder

Several users of the social network criticize him for double standards. This is especially true for the Democratic MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has been hit by death threats on the platform several times. She ironically asked if this message could have been posted on other occasions.

So … you’re telling us that you could have done this all along? https://t.co/7OmgEYjWnI

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 3, 2020

Because if Twitter has redoubled its efforts to fight harassment and hate speech through stricter regulations, such as the ability to prevent strangers from responding to your tweets, the threats remain. It is also extremely rare that Twitter speaks directly to its users in order to “defend” a public figure, which American MP Rashida Tlaib regrets: “The death threats directed at us should have been taken seriously by Twitter”.