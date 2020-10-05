“Charlie was a pioneer in the development of an animal model for hepatitis C” | Opinion

I did a doctorate in biochemistry, cell biology, and immunology at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to study the human cytomegalovirus and how this virus can escape detection by the immune system. One of their strategies involved a cellular protein that was also used by the hepatitis C virus to become more contagious – which intrigued me.

Charlie Rice, one of the 2020 Nobel Laureates in Physiology or Medicine, has been one of the world’s leading authorities on hepatitis C viruses since, in 1997, he demonstrated that this virus alone could cause hepatitis by injecting viral RNA produced in the laboratory into the liver of a chimpanzee. In 2006, he had just published a new virus culture system that allowed him to recapitulate its entire life cycle in laboratory cells. There were thousands of new questions to answer. Coming from a basic research project, tried to try the applied research Charlie was doing at the time, and armed with biochemical and cell biology techniques that could now be applied to the hepatitis C virus, at the beginning of 2008 I am went to do a post-doctorate in Center for the Study of Hepatitis C, or Rice Lab, at Rockefeller University in New York.

It was a laboratory of nearly 50 people who, like me, worked night and day, on a virus with a small genome and ten proteins, for which there was no cure and no vaccine and which affected millions of people around the world. There was only one therapy available at the time, interferon treatment, which only resulted in about 30% of cases, lasted one to two years and had terrible side effects.

My project was to analyze a virus clone that had been optimized for a year in cell culture to be 100 times more infectious than the clone originally released in 2006. I found a series of very interesting mutations and passed my days trying to understand the mechanism by which these mutations made the new virus more infectious.

In 2011, the world woke up to a new cocktail of direct-acting antivirals, that is, drugs designed to inhibit the hepatitis C virus, which were not only much more effective, curing around 95% of patients within a few weeks of treatment, but also better tolerated. It was a great victory for the entire scientific community, and one to which Charlie’s discoveries over the decades have greatly contributed. Interestingly, the cure, only possible through basic virus research, also meant funding for the disease investigation dropped sharply and even Charlie had to downsize his lab and many young researchers. like me (who returned to the Gulbenkian Science Institute) had to change the course of their investigation slightly.

Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice have now received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the fundamental discovery of the causative agent of hepatitis C, which has enabled the development of applications such as blood tests and new drugs that have saved millions of lives. At a time when it is so needed and under the threat of pressure from market interests and the return of public investment in science, this award is an important sign of appreciation by the Swedish Academy for the crucial role of basic research.

Transmitted by blood, the virus responsible for hepatitis C is a major global health problem: it affects more than 1% of the world’s population and a significant number of chronically infected people will develop cirrhosis or cancer of the liver. The most common routes of infection are exposure to small amounts of blood. This can happen through injection drug use, unsafe injecting practices, unsafe healthcare, transfusion of blood and untested blood products, and sexual practices that result in exposure to blood.

It was in the early 1970s that Harvey Alter of the National Institutes of Health in the United States showed that blood from patients with hepatitis could transmit the disease to chimpanzees. The mysterious illness has come to be known as hepatitis “no A, no B”.

In the late 1980s, Michael Houghton, who worked at the multinational biotechnology company Chiron (now working at the University of Alberta, Canada), used a completely untested strategy based on antibodies found in patients with the time to isolate the sequence. genetics of the new virus, called “hepatitis C”.

In the late 1990s, it was Charles M. Rice, then at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine (now working at Rockefeller University), who provided the final piece of the puzzle, showing that the hepatitis C virus alone can cause hepatitis, by injecting laboratory-produced viral RNA into the liver of chimpanzees.

In the 1990s, decades after the heyday of sex, drugs, and rock and roll in the 1960s, in the United States and around the world, thousands and thousands of cases of fibrosis, cirrhosis and liver cancer began to be seen in humans. so far apparently healthy. Without Charlie’s creativity and persistence, we wouldn’t have the antiviral drugs we have today that can cure over 95% of people infected with hepatitis C, reducing the risk of death from cirrhosis and cancer of the breast. liver.

Charlie pioneered the development of an animal model for hepatitis C, something that has plagued researchers in the field for decades. The lack of a suitable model has hampered the development of a definitive cure or protective vaccine against this global scourge. Charlie courageously took up the challenge of developing an animal model for the disease, the chimpanzee. However, the investigation was slow, extremely costly, and visible benefits appeared scarce.

In 1997, he succeeded in demonstrating that chimpanzees could be infected and develop a disease similar to hepatitis C by injecting viral RNA produced in the laboratory, which soon made him a star in the scientific community.

But Charlie didn’t let himself be blown away and continued his discoveries, slowly, step by step, unearthing clues about how the hepatitis C virus worked. He did what still seemed impossible in 2006, when he developed the first production system of a clone. infectious virus in the laboratory, in cultures of modified human hepatocyte cells. And again in 2011, when the first laboratory mouse modified and capable of being infected and reproducing the full life cycle of the virus, was reported, which the scientific community desperately needed with the ban on experimentation on chimpanzees. In the meantime, he created other models of viral infection, namely the first organoids, three-dimensional cultures of liver cells, which mimic the characteristics of the disease much better than the cell cultures described in the 2006 articles. and later.

