Medical team confirms Trump’s departure from hospital, though “not completely sure” | Covid-19

US President Donald Trump’s medical team confirmed their discharge from Walter Reed Military Hospital on Monday, three days after being admitted with complications after being infected with covid-19. “Although he is still not completely safe, we are confident to send him home where he will receive the best care,” Dr Sean Conley said at a mid-afternoon press conference. .

Trump himself anticipated the official announcement by posting on Twitter, in which he said he was discharged from hospital at 6:30 p.m. (11:30 p.m. in mainland Portugal).

The medical team insisted that Trump was able to return to the White House and had shown improvements in his condition. “He will be returning to a place where he has constant surveillance,” Conley said.

Walter Reed’s doctors were encouraged to fire Trump after the president went 72 hours without a fever or had respiratory problems. Trump will receive yet another dose of remdesivir (an investigational drug that had emergency clearance because it shortens the episode of illness in the most severe cases) before being discharged from the hospital and already shut down in the White House.

When asked twice about when Trump last tested negative for covid-19 – key information as to whether the president was keeping the agenda knowing he was infected – Conley declined to answer. The doctor also assured that Trump had not pressured the team “to do anything dangerous”.

