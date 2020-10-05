Osorio permanently leaves FC Porto for Parma | Transfer market

Parma has signed Venezuelan Yordán Osorio from FC Porto, the center-back signing a contract until June 2024, the Serie A club have announced, in which Portugal’s Bruno Alves is aligned.

The 26-year-old defender, hired by Tondela in the 2017-18 season, was never able to assert himself in the main “dragons” team, having played only one match, and was not part of the team. plans from coach Sérgio Conceição.

Bienvenido Yordan #Osorio! ???????????

???? https://t.co/dpb93342fJ#ForzaParma pic.twitter.com/kNx3fHyNPD

– Parma Calcio 1913 (@ 1913parmacalcio) October 5, 2020

In 2018-19, he ended up being loaned to Vitória de Guimarães, for which he added 30 games, followed by a new loan the following season, to the Russians of Zenit, for whom he held a total of 16 games. .

The amounts involved in the transaction were not disclosed.

continue reading