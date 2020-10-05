The ‘soap opera’ is over: Cavani will play with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United | Transfer market

Edinson Cavani will play for Manchester United. After several weeks of negotiations with Benfica – this has motivated many titles and has even been the subject of conversation by Jorge Jesus – the Uruguayan player, who did not want to play in Portugal, achieves, in theory, what he wanted: a high salary, in a top notch league and a club fighting for the titles.

At 33, the striker was free after ending his contract with PSG, and signed a one-year contract with United, with an option to extend for another season. The English club confirmed the signing on Monday evening.

Cavani has not been on the pitch since March 10, which could immediately delay Solskjaer’s options, but he arrives in a squad in which he will, in theory, have room to play: Ighalo has little account and l United coach uses Rashford, Martial and Greenwood in the central areas of the attack.

With the acquisition, United join Cavani with Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes, hours after securing the hiring of Alex Telles from FC Porto.

The move to England should also allow the player to return to the Uruguayan squad. Without a club since June, the striker has motivated Óscar Tábarez’s concern and has been excluded from the South American squad’s options, giving way to the call of Benfica player Darwín Núñez.

