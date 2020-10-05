Nanú signs for FC Porto for five seasons | Transfer market

On the day of the announcement of the loan of full-back Tomás Esteves at Reading, FC Porto presented Nanú as reinforcement for the right aisle. The Portuguese-Guinean arrives in Dragão from Marítimo, with a contract until 2025.

“I am very happy to be in this big house that is FC Porto. I’m going to honor this jersey to win a lot of titles, ”the full-back said on the club’s social media.

??? Welcomes our strengthening

??? From bienvenida to nu refro

??? Welcome to our new signature # FCPorto # NaçãoPorto #BemvindoNanu pic.twitter.com/kmn3NM6xOn

– FC Porto (@FCPorto) October 5, 2020

Nanú, who has stood out in Madeira at the highest level in the last two seasons, even scored a great goal against FC Porto last Saturday, during the triumph of Marítimo at the Estádio do Dragão, in the 3rd round of the League. .

After Carraça, he is the second reinforcement for the right side of the defense (or midfielder, in this case) and the third sign for one of the flanks, since Zaidu was the choice of the “blue and white” responsible for the side. left.

continue reading