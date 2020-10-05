Barcelona loan Todibo to Benfica for one year | Transfer market

Benfica and Barcelona confirmed on Monday the loan agreement of Jean-Clair Todibo to the “incarnates”, valid for one season. The operation costs the “eagles” two million euros, leaving them an option to buy at the end of the season for 20 million euros.

The luck of signing Rúben Semedo was reversed, Benfica turned to other fronts and secured, in Catalonia, the services of a 20-year-old who failed to win in Barcelona and has ended up being loaned to the Germans in Schalke last season. 04.

International under 20 for France, Todibo arrives in Luz to fill a void long identified by Jorge Jesus in the workforce. Especially after the injuries of Vertonghen and Jardel, the need for another central (besides Ferro and Otamendi) became more acute and the choice fell on the young man trained in Toulouse.

