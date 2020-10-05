Roland Garros joins Tsitsipas and Rublev | Sneakers

On the day of the launch of the 2020 version of Roland Garros, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev played in the final of the tournament in Hamburg. Two days later, in their first French Grand Slam match, both gave in to the first two sets, but despite being 22, they were mature enough to overtake the first opponent. A week and three rounds later, they will meet again, at the same time that they must make their debut in the Parisian quarterfinals. Rublev won in Hamburg and also when they found themselves opening the 2019 US Open, but Tsitsipas spent less energy.

Against the experienced Grigor Dimitrov (20th in the standings), the Greek signed a consistent demonstration, being the most aggressive and just as solid in the defensive chapter. The Bulgarian only managed to confirm expectations in the second set, where he had two set points in the tie-break, but Tsitsipas (6th) would end up winning, 6-3, 7-6 (9 / 11) and 6-2.

“The tie-break was very tense. I’m glad I played well and didn’t panic. I stayed focused, calm and playing point to point, ”confirmed the Greek tennis player who beat Rublev when they met in the semi-finals of the Next Gen ATP Finals at the end of the 2018 season.

Rublev (12th) again signed another excellent recovery, but it took almost four hours to pass Marton Fucsovics (63rd): 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 6-4 and 7-6 ( 7/3). The powerful Hungarian paused in the second and third sets and, in the fourth, 4-5, scored three straight set points, but Rublev reacted and won 11 of the last 14 points.

“I’ve been a bit lucky, but I’m feeling good with my performances the last few weeks and in general with my season,” said Rublev, four weeks after losing in the US Open quarterfinal to his compatriot Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic did not make a very convincing demonstration in the clash with Karen Khachanov (16th), making 28 unforced errors and giving up two breaks, but the Serbian’s consistency was reflected in the 6-4, 6-3 and 6- 3. The meeting was marked by a lot of Djokovic in a linesman, when he tried to answer the Russian service, but, unlike what happened at the US Open, without consequences for the leader of the standings because it was a normal playing situation.

Interestingly, Djokovic finds Pablo Carreño Busta (18th) with whom he played in this meeting at the US Open. The Spaniard repeats the quarter-final of 2017, after beating the last of the surviving qualification, the German Daniel Altmaier (186th), 6-2, 7-5 and 6-2.

In the women’s tournament, which will crown an unprecedented champion in Paris, she now has two favorites, Petra Kvitova, two-time champion at Wimbledon, and Sofia Kenin, winner in Australia. Kvitova (11th) is in the halls of Roland Garros for the first time since 2012, when he reached the semi-finals, after eliminating Zhang Shuai (39th), 6-2, 6-4.

The Czech, who continues without giving up a set, will decide a place in the semi-final with Laura Siegemund (66th). The 32-year-old German is making her debut at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament, but it’s an expected result since 2017, when she triumphed at the tournament in Stuttgart, after beating three top 10 opponents. But a serious right knee injury took her away. the courts for 10 months and only now has another opportunity.

“It was a big goal for me to be in the second week of a Slam. I am happy to become reality now ”, confessed Siegemund, after having dismissed the Spaniard, 10 years younger, Paula Badosa (87.ª), by 7-5, 6-2. Badosa, junior champion here in 2015, had left Sloane Stephens, finalist in 2018, and Jelena Ostapenko, champion in 2017, for that matter.

Kenin (6th) made a growing demonstration to eliminate the last representative of French tennis in singles, Fiona Ferro (49th), 2-6, 6-2 and 6-1. In the quarterfinals, the Australian Open champion will face the winner of the duel between Ons Jabeur and Danielle Collins, which the rain has postponed until Tuesday.

