France, Russia and the United States demand an immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh – Observer

France, Russia and the United States, co-chairs of the so-called Minsk Group, condemned Monday’s attacks in Nagorno-Karabakh in recent days which targeted civilians, seeing them as “an unacceptable threat to stability. of the region ”contested by Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the three countries stressed “without reservation that the recent attacks will target civilian installations”, both in the conflict zone and elsewhere in the two countries. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Mike Pompeo and Sergei Lavrov also condemned “the escalation of unprecedented and dangerous violence inside and outside the conflict zone”.

The position of the three countries of the Minsk Group – which has mediated the dispute since 1992 – was also reinforced by the call for an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire”, forcing Baku and Yerevan to undertake to resume the “resolution process based on relevant basic principles and international texts well known to both parties”.

The day was marked by further clashes between the Armenian separatist forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, supported by Yerevan, and the Azerbaijani army, which affected the urban areas of the separatist capital Stepanakert and Gandja, the second largest Azerbaijani city. , raising fears of the international community of new civilian victims.

According to official reports, 19 Armenians and 44 Azeri civilians have been killed since the resumption of conflict on September 27, including 5 and 11 respectively since Sunday. However, the military balance remains very partial, Azerbaijan not announcing losses among its soldiers, while Karabakh reports 219 dead. The two sides claim to have killed between 2,000 and 3,000 enemy soldiers and accuse the enemy of having intensified the conflict.

At the same time, Canada announced Monday that it will suspend arms exports to Turkey while an investigation is underway into possible deliveries of Canadian military equipment to Azerbaijan by the Turkish government for use in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In accordance with Canada’s strict export control regime and in light of the ongoing hostilities, I have suspended the relevant export authorizations for Turkey while better assessing the situation “, said Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne, asking for “immediate action to stabilize the situation on the ground”.

At the heart of the deteriorating relations between Yerevan and Baku is the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the South Caucasus, where there are divergent interests of different powers, in particular Turkey, Russia, Iran and Western countries.

This predominantly Armenian territory, integrated into Azerbaijan in 1921 by the Soviet authorities, unilaterally proclaimed its independence in 1991, with the support of Armenia.

Following a war that left 30,000 dead and hundreds of thousands of refugees, a ceasefire was signed in 1994 and accepted for mediation by the Minsk Group, formed within the Organization for the Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), but armed skirmishes remained frequent.

In July this year, the two countries were involved in smaller-scale clashes that left some 20 people dead. The most important recent fighting dates back to April 2016, with a balance of 110 dead.