Treatment Continues in White House: Trump Leaves Military Hospital After Three Nights – Politics

Donald Trump is fed up with the hospital. Monday evening at 6:38 p.m. (local time), the US President left Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda after just three nights.

At the entrance of the hospital, the President of the United States showed his fist to the waiting reporters in a victory gesture. Then Trump, wearing a mouth and nose mask, went to a limo that took him to the “Marine One” helicopter. He ignored questions from journalists about how many White House employees were sick and whether he was a “super spreader.” Instead, he raised his thumb and said, “Thank you very much.”

Several hundred fans had gathered in front of the hospital beforehand. When the helicopter took off to return the president to the White House, they cheered and waved American flags.

The US president had announced earlier on Monday afternoon that he would return to the White House that same evening. He feels “better than 20 years ago”. At the same time, Trump called on Americans not to fear the corona virus. “Don’t let it rule your life,” he tweeted.

In view of nearly 7.5 million infected people and nearly 210,000 people in the US who died as a result, a statement was quickly criticized.

After all, unlike most Americans, the president has top-of-the-line healthcare and a helicopter that can get him back to the hospital quickly, he said.

The 74-year-old’s further treatment could just as well take place at the White House as at Walter Reed Military Hospital, personal physician Sean Conley said shortly after Trump’s announcement. Although he is “not over the mountain yet”. Nevertheless, the medical team believed that Trump could be fired from the clinic. He currently does not need anything that can only be offered to him in hospital. The White House has its own hospital wing.

How much pressure Trump has exerted to return to the White House is unclear. On Sunday afternoon, the president briefly interrupted his stay in the hospital to walk past his supporters in the street in front of the clinic. To do this, he had his Secret Service people drive him past the fans in his armored car.

An outrageous lawsuit, many, including doctors and Secret Service agents, criticize his infection with the highly contagious and dangerous coronavirus. The president endangered his own employees – and not for the first time. Doctors say everyone involved in the field trip should now be quarantined.

Contradictory information

How exactly Trump is doing is still unclear. Time and again, different, sometimes contradictory, information about the course of his illness is revealed, which does not add to the credibility of the official information. Many important questions remain unanswered, such as when the president was infected with who, when he was aware of it and who he infected. Multiple questions about when Trump took his last negative test, how early he really knew about his infection, left Conley unanswered on Monday.

US President Donald Trump sits in the backseat of a car at Walter Reed Hospital Photo: Alex Edelman / AFP

It is now known how he is treated – with a drug cocktail intended for serious disease processes – and that at least sometimes he did not feel well and that he needed extra oxygen. Usually, however, the Americans are told that the president is doing ‘very well’.

As if to prove this, he tweeted a total of 18 times within an hour early Monday morning, 16 tweets were sent from his account within half an hour.

He also addresses the Americans in video messages. In it, he claims to be working all the time and now knows firsthand how the virus is doing.

He now wants to use the virus to his advantage

It’s a clear attempt at the president’s illness, which for months downplayed the dangers of the virus, fooled his masked challenger Joe Biden, and violated the recommendations of his own corona experts in his favor.

The day of truth will be in exactly four weeks. On Nov. 3, Americans will most likely vote on how the Trump administration has dealt with the pandemic so far. The president is running out of time to turn the race in his favor.

Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital Photo: Christy Bowex / ZUMA Wire

Initial investigations show that his own illness is not helping him on this project and that many Americans accuse him of not taking the virus seriously. In recent weeks, the Trump campaign had sought to draw Americans’ attention to matters such as public policy. With manageable success. Now that probably won’t work anymore.

He argues with a sense of duty

So Trump is trying the strategy: He now knows what a Covid 19 disease feels like and can report that the drugs are working. He states that, out of a sense of duty, he did not hide in the White House, but continued his work despite the risk of contamination. Could this catch on – and not just with its ardent supporters, but also with the polls, according to about 10 percent of voters who, despite the enormous polarization in the country, are not yet sure who to vote for?

Trump supporters show their support for the US president in front of the clinic Photo: Juliane Schäuble

A report in the Wall Street Journal could be uncomfortable for Trump. According to this, he already had a positive rapid test on Thursday evening, but did not inform close associates, possibly affected persons or even the public. He would have knowingly endangered other people. He officially tweeted after the second test, a nasal swab, early Friday morning that he and his wife Melania had been infected and quarantined.

Despite the diagnosis, Trump attended a meal with more than 200 guests

Despite the positive first test, he attended a donation dinner with at least 206 people at his golf club in Bedminster / New Jersey on Thursday night and gave an interview to Fox News. The donors paid $ 2,800 for a ticket – but New Jersey authorities are now having trouble tracking them down as the Republican Party reportedly only has email addresses for them.

It is already known that Trump did not get tested for Tuesday’s TV duel with Joe Biden on Tuesday – he was late.