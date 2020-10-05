Public-common partnerships | Opinion | PUBLIC

“We must create spaces that give us confidence to invent new ways of producing public policies.” It is with this sentence that the book “New Commons for Europe” (edited by Flavien Menu, Spector Books, 2018) ends. This book is the result of a roundtable promoted by the London Architectural Association in which I had the opportunity to participate, representing the ateliermob, which brought together six other European city building practices, government officials from the City of London, teachers of contemporary spatial practices and British critics.

The large European cities of our time are confronted with two different forms of urban production. That which has globalized since the 1990s with the implosion of the Eastern bloc and which still prevails today, in which the State is the facilitator of private interests, namely those who have the capital to intervene. Even the so-called more “statist” models, like Hungarian, are nothing more than an authoritarian facade to allow more freedom and radicalism in interests related to real estate and construction. On the contrary, the idea that is emerging in certain European cities – such as Barcelona, ​​Paris or Milan – is that the State – in this case, the municipality – must favor work with the populations and mobilize their energies and their financial power. . test new public policies.

In recent years, public-common partnerships (PPC) have been presented as the great alternative to public-private partnerships (PPP), the results of which, in Portugal and in the rest of the world, have been disastrous for the public side. In fact, it is in PPCs that the most innovative, creative and contemporary forms of city-building can be found, and the need to repeat them as sovereign state policies is already being felt. Based on the good experience of the CLT (Community Land Trust), UK Labor have prepared the ‘Land for the Many’ programmatic document, coordinated by George Monbiot, in which it is argued that PPCs should become a privileged form of soil management and construction of policies of public and common interest.

In Portugal, we are still far from being able to chart a course in this discussion. From the point of view of the national group, the PPC can be strategic for the operationalization of certain axes of the economic recovery plan, for a cooperative and mobilizing response to the problem of housing or to the problem of the independence of food production. In this regard, the Healthy Neighborhoods program (declaration of interests: I am part of its national coordination) appears to be an important lever for the identification and recovery of communities and popular organization, throughout the continental national territory, in order to to create new spaces for common construction. But it is in the construction of the city, because of the greater concentration and the priority interest of the populations, that, in the first place, this space must be designed for a common action and in Lisbon, I apologize to the reader for the “centralist” deviation, which will be contested or delayed this battle.

Being certain, and recognized, that during the last decade the city of Lisbon has evolved a lot from the point of view of the organization of citizens, they take time to be actors of its construction. Take for example the case of the allegorical-private project that was preparing to privatize the Praça do Martim Moniz. If the “project” was hampered by common action and popular mobilization, the City of Lisbon (CML) came to announce the start of a traditional and bureaucratic participatory process, without the participation of those who mobilized to s’ oppose the previous privatization project, and without taking into account the immense work carried out by the innumerable organizations which, during this decade (many of them financed by the municipalities), carried out on the ground. This is even more serious when one considers the large public construction operations of the city such as the Lisbon Affordable Income Plan, or the town plans of Entrecampos or Vale de Santo António. Everything is presented to us as initiatives of a mainly public nature and with the participation of individuals (those who have financial capital to participate), but we never seek the support of the common, of citizens, for its construction. These solutions are little more than PPPs, as the Court of Auditors has said about the Lisbon affordable income plan, and old models of city design drawn between the state and the financial capital traditionally valuing the most aberrant urban solutions in which individuals are the main (and sometimes the only) beneficiary and the source of many forms of corruption due to the opacity and secrecy of procedures. The PPC model is the opposite. You can only repeat that thanks to the strong democratization and transparency of the processes, in which nothing relevant is left out of the public eye.

I am convinced that sooner or later the public-common partnerships, which are emerging in many European cities, will also reach Portugal and our territories. On that day, our cities will cease to be a haven for evictions, vulture funds and real estate speculation so that everyone feels they can and should participate.

Some of the policy makers against whom I have defended this model see the pandemic period we are going through as the main obstacle in the short term. Aware of the limits, it seems disastrous not to immediately follow this path. Let us stay in the case of Lisbon. Contrary to what has been said, the city housing market has not calmed down. Previously, real estate exchanges made up of vulture funds were on the rise. They try to buy cheap in order to sell in advance, without investing a dime and dump people fires. He hopes that with the end of the pandemic there will be an inflationary process across Europe and with greater impact in countries like Portugal. Note that this means that over the next few years and protected by property rights, we may have vast bags of empty and deteriorating buildings in Lisbon, just waiting for the best time to be sold. Going into debt, so often with banks with interests in these vulture funds, the State will seek to launch initiatives of public construction, but, more than ever, it would be important to mobilize the “many”, “the majority”, “Those below”, and not just a few private equity holders.

The path of PPPs and city management, as if town planning and town planning were a real estate issue to be dealt with between municipal decision makers and those who hold capital or property exchanges, is exhausted as a possibility of producing a city other than the one we live in. currently. I am convinced that sooner or later the public-common partnerships, which are emerging in many European cities, will also reach Portugal and our territories. When this happens, we will start to build a stronger democracy, with fewer pockets of poverty, and we will repeat the processes of redistributing wealth. On that day, our cities will cease to be a haven for evictions, vulture funds and real estate speculation so that everyone feels they can and should participate.

