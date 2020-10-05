New Belgian princess sees no need to be treated like royalty – Observe

Artist Delphine Boël, officially designated Princess of the Belgians after decades of dispute over her paternity, said on Monday that she did not see the need to be treated like royalty and that she would continue to define herself by her art .

“I will continue to be Delphine. I won’t be walking the streets saying, please call me princess, ”she said, adding that charity work could be an exception.

Last week, a Belgian court ruled to officially recognize her as the daughter of King Emeritus Albert II, something the monarch has been disputing since the paternity claims became public.

Seven years after Boël launched the first paternity recognition process in 2013, the artist will now change his name to Saxe-Coburgo-Gotha.

At the same conference, Delphine said going to court was about winning family recognition and the love of a father who turned his back on her.

“I felt it was upsetting to go to court to be recognized by my own blood, by my own father,” he told reporters.

He said, on the other hand, that he doesn’t know if the legal victory will turn into emotional ties with his father and family.

“If you ask me if I expect anything from the Royal Family, I expect nothing. I’m just going to get on with my job, “he said, adding that if” suddenly they showed a sign of approaching, I would never turn my back on them. “

The former king, whose son Philippe is the reigning monarch, can still appeal one last time to the Court of Cassation, but Princess Delphine felt the appeal was unlikely.

“I think it’s over now,” he said.

The existence of Boël, 52, became public in 1999, following the publication of an unauthorized biography of Queen Paola.

In May 2019, the Brussels Court of Appeal ordered the 86-year-old former monarch to do a DNA test to compare the genetic information with that of his alleged daughter.

Alberto II confirmed on January 27 that the results of the DNA test he was subjected to, by court order, showed that he was the artist’s biological father.

Princess Delphine said the turning point in her relationship with Albert II came when he denied that she was his daughter.

“I was a soldier, completely protecting him and my mother since I was 17 and saying nothing because I loved him and because we had a good relationship,” he said.

“When he started ignoring me, I felt like I had been stabbed in the back,” he concluded.