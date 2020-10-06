Covid19. Cape Verde with three deaths for the second day in a row and 73 new additional cases – Observer

On Monday, Cape Verde recorded three more deaths from the new coronavirus, which comes for the second day in a row, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 68, which has notified 73 new additional cases of the disease.

The information was brought forward during the usual press conference on Covid-19 in the country by the director of the Department of Disease Prevention and Control, Jorge Noel Barreto, who said the three deaths are aged 79, 91 and 93, who have had others. health problems.

One of the deaths occurred in São Filipe, but it is a person from Santa Catarina do Fogo, while another was in Praia, being a person from Ribeira Grande de Santiago, and the third death occurred in Santa Catarina de Santiago.

The country thus records three deaths from Covid-19 for the second day in a row, with a total of 68 people dying of the disease, including seven in October.

At the same meeting with the press, the president of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), Maria da Luz Lima, said that the country has seen a daily increase in deaths from an “infection / disease that can be warned ”, she therefore took the opportunity to call on the population to comply with preventive measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

“It is never to think too much that the other can be infected and we do not know”, reinforced Maria da Luz Lima, stressing the “high rate of asymptomatics” that the disease can transmit.

“We are once again calling on common sense and responsibility. We know that changing behavior is not easy, but we must embrace this new normal to prevent it. We have to think of the other, of public health, of collective health, ”the official asked.

On a related note, Jorge Barreto noted that it is the elderly who die the most in Cape Verde, as they are infected through interaction or living with the youngest.

“These young people, if they want to preserve the health and life of their elderly, their grandparents, their relatives, must pay particular attention to compliance with the preventive measures that have been announced”, also called the professional. health.

In the past 24 hours, the director of the disease prevention and control service reported that virology laboratories across the country have analyzed 180 samples, one of the lowest numbers in recent days, including 73 positive, the majority (62) in Praia, on the island of Santiago.

Also on the island of Santiago, cases have been reported in Ribeira Grande (4), São Salvador do Mundo (3), Tarrafal, São Domingos and Santa Cruz, with one each, while the other has been recorded in Santa Catarina do Fogo.

Health authorities have discharged 108 other people in the past 24, Jorge Barreto continued, indicating that the country now has a total of 5,524 cured patients, or 86% of the cumulative cases already reported.

With the new data, Cape Verde has accumulated 6,433 cases since March 19 and 839 are currently active (13% of the total).

Among the active cases, the health ministry spokesperson said 23 patients were admitted to the country’s six hospitals, four of them in critical condition.

In addition to the moment, the president of the INSP said that the country has already carried out more than 45 thousand virology tests and that the diagnosis will increase this week, with the opening of the virology laboratory at the University of Cape Town. Green (Uni-CV).

The Covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than one million and thirty thousand deaths and more than 35.2 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.