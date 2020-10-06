After the canceled government statement: how the FDP wants to force Merkel to be more transparent – politics

Actually, it should be like this next Wednesday: Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wanted to answer questions from the Bundestag in detail. She wanted to inform Parliament about the results of last week’s EU summit. But nothing comes of it, Merkel canceled her performance before the MPs.

That’s why the FDP is angry. “The Chancellor is denying the Bundestag another government statement on the EU summit in Brussels this week,” said Marco Buschmann, the FDP’s first parliamentary director in the Bundestag. “In times like these, it is particularly important to explain political action and use every opportunity to create transparency.”

Now the liberals want to force Merkel to be more open by law. After the fall break, in three weeks, the Free Democrats want to put the topic on the committee’s agenda, as the FDP emphasizes.

“The Chancellor’s refusal to issue a government statement shows the urgent need for reforms,” ​​Buschmann said. “In a modern democracy, parliament must have the right of the government to make its actions known internationally, and not a bountiful gift from the government that it can refuse or grant in its sole discretion.”

Marco Buschmann has been the first parliamentary director of the FDP faction since 2017. Photo: picture alliance / dpa / Wolfgang Kumm

The Free Democrats, along with the Group of the Greens, tabled an accompanying bill “to ensure the separation of powers in international decision-making processes” in the summer plenary, from where it was routinely referred to the Legal Affairs Committee. In order for the parliament to exercise its constitutional control function of the government, the deputies depend on full transparency on the part of the government, the draft said. “Supervision can only take place if parliament is informed of the actions of the government.”

That is why the Liberals are calling for “both a preliminary debate and a follow-up debate” in the Bundestag before and after international summits such as the European Council and the UN or G20 summits. “Before each of these meetings in the German Bundestag, the Chancellor should be required to make a government statement at these meetings on the situation, subjects and objectives of the federal government.” to respond to the government statement.