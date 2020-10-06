Critical care patients in France are over 1,400, highest figure since May – Observer

France has recorded 5,084 new cases of Covid-19 disease in the past 24 hours, with the country currently with 1,415 patients admitted to intensive care units, the highest since May 28, was released on Monday.

With the count of these new cases by the French authorities, the total number of people infected with the new coronavirus in the country since the start of the pandemic crisis has increased to 624,274.

The French Public Health Agency has also recorded 70 deaths associated with Covid-19 disease in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths rising to 32,299.

The positivity index in diagnostic tests is now 8.6% (more than the 7.9% and 7.7% recorded on Saturday and Friday respectively), the same entity announced on its online portal ”.

A total of 7,294 have been hospitalized with the new coronavirus in the past seven days.

French health authorities added that there were 1,340 active sources of contagion under investigation, 47 of which emerged in the past 24 hours.

Of the active outbreaks investigated, 270 are in residences and retirement homes.

Of the 101 departments of the country, 66 remain in a very vulnerable situation.

These figures come on the same day that the mayor of the Parisian police, Didier Lallement, announced that the bars of the French capital will be closed for the next 15 days, while the restaurants will remain open with the obligation to respect a new health protocol. . limit.

The city of Paris became a high alert zone on Sunday evening, thus leading to the strengthening of health measures in the coming days.

Along with the closure of bars, among other measures, events bringing together more than 1,000 people are also canceled until October 19 in the French capital.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than one million and thirty thousand deaths and more than 35.2 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December in Wuhan, a city in central China.