São Tomé and Príncipe without positive cases in the last 48 hours – Observer

São Tomé and Príncipe did not record any positive cases of Covid-19 on Monday out of 13 tests carried out, now the cumulative number of 913, the health ministry said.

On Sunday, health authorities reported two new positive cases of the new coronavirus, also specifying that since mid-March the disease was declared in the country, 888 patients have been cured.

In total, ten people remain isolated at home.

In Africa, there are 36,789 confirmed deaths in more than 1.5 million people infected in 55 countries, according to the most recent statistics on the pandemic in that continent.

Among the African countries which have Portuguese as an official language, Angola leads in number of deaths and Mozambique in number of cases. Angola records 195 deaths and 5,402 cases, followed by Equatorial Guinea (83 deaths and 5,045 cases), Mozambique (66 deaths and 9,296 cases), Cape Verde (65 deaths and 6,360 cases), Guinea-Bissau (39 deaths and 2,385 cases)) and São Tomé and Príncipe (15 deaths and 913 cases).

Brazil is the Portuguese-speaking country most affected by the pandemic and one of the hardest affected in the world, if we count the second number of deaths (more than 4.9 million cases and 146,352 deaths), after the United States.