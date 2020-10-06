Trump’s clinical condition allowed ‘return’ to White House, doctors say – Observe

The White House doctor announced on Monday evening that the current clinical condition and the assessments made to US President Donald Trump were the basis for discharge from the hospital and return to the White House, where he is arrived around 00:00. Tuesday.

Sean Conley was speaking at a press conference at Walter Reed Military Hospital, where Trump was admitted on Friday as a precaution.

“Although [o Presidente] you may not be completely out of danger just yet, the team and I agree that all of your assessments, and most importantly, your health allows you to return home, where you will be surrounded by world-class medical care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ”said Sean Conley, flanked by the various elements that make up the medical team that accompanies Donald Trump.

Moments before these statements, Donald Trump himself had already announced that he would leave the hospital this Monday at 6.30 p.m. local time (11.30 p.m. Lisbon time), at the same time asking Americans not to be afraid of the new coronavirus.

“I will be leaving today at 6.30pm from the incredible Walter Reed Military Hospital. I feel really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid-19. Don’t let that rule your life, “Trump wrote in his personal Twitter account, saying he feels” better than 20 years ago. “

On Friday morning, Trump announced on his personal Twitter page that, like the first lady, Melania, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and would be quarantined. A few hours later, he was admitted as a precaution to the Walter Reed Military Hospital.

The US president is 74 years old and clinically obese, putting him at increased risk of serious complications from the new coronavirus which has infected more than 7 million people to date and killed more than 200,000 in the United States.

On Sunday, the team of doctors accompanying the US president admitted that if Trump continues to improve his health, he could be released within the next 24 hours.