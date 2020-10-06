Angolan television Zimbo rejects censorship accusations against journalist Carlos Rosado de Carvalho – Observer

Angolan television Zimbo on Monday rejected accusations of censorship at the end of journalist Carlos Rosado de Carvalho’s collaboration with television, assuring that it maintains an editorial line of “openness” which does not yield to “threats and cries ”.

At stake is the end of the collaboration of journalist Carlos Rosado de Carvalho in the economic analysis column “Direct to the Point”, generally published on Saturday at the end of Jornal da Noite, which is interpreted in Luanda as an act of censorship by the broadcaster.

Last Saturday, Carlos Rosado de Carvalho announced, via his Twitter account, that he had ended the collaboration after being told that it was not “appropriate” to broach the subject “Edeltrudes Costa” as he said. ‘had suggested.

The Edeltrudes Costa affair ”was the subject of Direct to the Point on Saturday. Friday TV Zimbo told me that the topic “was not relevant”, asking “to schedule another”. Obviously, I did not accept it, ”writes the economist on the social network.

Edeltrudes Costa, chief of staff of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, would have benefited from contracts with the state which would have brought him millions of dollars, according to an investigation by the Portuguese television channel TVI.

The Angolan Journalists Union (SJA) and the Angolan Institute for Social Communication in Southern Africa have condemned what they see as an “act of censorship” by TV Zimbo and sympathized with journalist Carlos Rosado de Carvalho

In a memo released today, the broadcaster’s board explained that the choice and approval of themes suggested by contributors is “primarily the direction of news content”, adding that “the business Edeltrudes Costa ”was not on the editorial agenda of the point“ Straight to the point ”on 1 October.

Marking “the sufficient insistence” with which Carlos Rosado Carvalho wanted to approach the aforementioned subject, the managers of TV Zimbro say they are “surprised” by the refusal to address another problem and by the use of social networks to “make believe that on TV Zimbro a climate of generalized censorship had set in ”.

The management entity regretted, on the other hand, the “hasty form” and based on “unfounded and irresponsible information” since the SJA published a statement condemning the “pseudo acts of censorship” on the channel.

TV Zimbro reaffirms, in front of viewers, its commitment to continue its process of responsible openness, by maintaining its editorial line, but without giving in to radical voices, threats and cries of anyone, ”said Note.

“Democracy implies balance, serenity and respect for the rules,” he concluded.

In response to the case, UNITA, the main Angolan opposition party, expressed concern over “the restriction of freedom of speech and of the press in recent months” in the country, calling it “censorship of content ”on TV Zimbo as the most recent case. .

He also denounced what he considers to be “the growing practice of censorship in other public bodies, in particular in TPA and RNA [televisão e rádio públicas], where there is no equal treatment of political forces and sectors of civil society which are essential to the regime, ”contradicting promises of liberalization of the media sector.

According to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

The media belonged to three strong men of former President José Eduardo dos Santos, who now deal with justice: Generals Leopoldino Fragoso do Nascimento “Dino”, former head of the communication service, Hélder Vieira Dias “Kopelipa”, former head of the military house of José Eduardo dos Santos and his former vice-president, Manuel Vicente.

The National Asset Recovery Service then turned the companies over to the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media, which appointed a management commission for TV Zimbo.