Covid19. Guinea-Bissau with 23 additional new cases and one death brings accumulated total to 2,385 – Observer

Guinea-Bissau recorded 23 new cases of Covid-19 in the country and another fatal victim last week, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 2,385, according to data released Monday by the High Commission for Covid-19.

According to the newsletter for the period from September 28 to October 3, Guinea-Bissau recorded 23 new cases, including 14 in Bissau, 5 in Farim, 2 in Biombo and 2 in Oio.

“Unfortunately, we recorded another deceased Covid-19 victim,” said High Commissioner for Covid-19, Magda Robalo, bringing the total accumulated since the start of the pandemic to 40 dead.

Regarding the number of recovered, Magda Robalo specifies that it has increased to 1,728 and that 6,111 remain active.

Guinea-Bissau also saw an increase in the number of tests carried out on the population last week, having successfully tested 1,623 people.

In total, the country has already performed 21,574 tests.

The first cases of Covid-19 in Guinea-Bissau were recorded in March.

As part of the fight against the pandemic, the Guinean government declared in September a situation of calamity and health emergency in the country until December 8.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed at least 3,912 people in the past 24 hours worldwide and 265,562 new cases, bringing the death toll to 1,037,971 since the onset of the disease in December, according to the daily report from AFP.

Africa has recorded 175 additional deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 36,789, out of a total of 1,513,858 infected, according to the latest pandemic data on the continent.