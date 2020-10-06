Spirit of work instead of cheap labor | Opinion

At the start of this school year, there are more than 50,964 new students in higher education in Portugal. We are still far from the desired figures, but Minister Manuel Heitor has pledged to gradually increase the number of those who have access to higher education in Portugal. The first stage is won, but the students are full of hope and will win the remaining stages. In three or five years, depending on the course, we will have another group of graduates and masters. The top of the high marks pyramid this time was for engineering rather than medicine. We are finally on the right track, for it is engineering and technology that contribute the most to creating the wealth of nations. And what does Portugal have to offer future engineers? What can be done to meet the enormous expectations of these talented young people?

To realistically answer this question, I asked for the words Minister Augusto Santos Silva spoke in Coimbra at the end of 2019, during the closing session of the 8th Annual Forum of Portuguese Graduates Abroad (GraPE 2019), which took place at the University of Coimbra: “We can wait seated if we assume that the current Portuguese industrial fabric is capable, on its own, of realizing the advantage of bringing innovation to its core and the advantage of hiring post-graduates and doctoral students. We have to change the industrial fabric. I would say it was a realistic diagnosis and can be extended to graduates. The representatives of the companies did not like it and the minister punished himself. But I don’t think it would be necessary to do penance after making such a strong diagnosis. What would make sense is for both parties to interact accordingly to improve the situation. But, unfortunately, everything remains the same and, if we are like that, it is because the majority is resigned and those who say so want it.

To paraphrase João Miguel Tavares, “a talented young man who wants to succeed in his career solely on merit, the best solution he has at hand is to emigrate. It is a Portuguese tragedy ”. So, and putting recent figures in this Portuguese tragedy, according to a study by the University of Lisbon, Portugal, especially since 2008, thousands of graduates have emigrated. In 2010, in OECD countries, more than 145,000 resided; in 2015, they were around 200 thousand. This “brain drain” was the subject of the research “BRADRAMO – Exodus of skills and academic mobility from Portugal to Europe”, in which the investment made by Portugal with the education of 145 thousand has was estimated at around 9 billion euros. emigrant graduates offered at “zero cost” to the host countries.

We know that Portugal will only develop if it is able to conceive / design / design new products marketable on the world market, with its own technology, in Portuguese companies connected to universities / polytechnics, through engineers. We will not develop by opening the doors wide to foreign capital, nor by importing manufactured technologies, nor by innovating in production processes and services with foreign products, as we have done, thanks to a labor force. inexpensive and intensive work.

Several studies show that a country’s standard of living generally depends on the ability to train a large number of innovative engineers who develop new products to enrich the economy of their country. Otherwise, the government will have to borrow money in order to meet the expenses inherent in its governance in the future.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Knowledge in itself has no value. What is of value is what each one does with the knowledge at his disposal. Therefore, the economic valuation of knowledge is a national imperative. In order for this to happen, it is necessary to make technological development of new products, because without it it is practically impossible to have innovation, for a lot of science that is done and for many scientific papers that are published. , although they are important. To this end, it is essential to create a technological policy to support and expand the range of the few who in Portugal carry out technological development. Not wanting to be too pretentious, I think this is the only way to develop, like Japan in 1950 and South Korea in 1980.

We know that the good of every Portuguese should not be covered by prevailing ideologies and egoisms. What politicians need, whether they are on the left or on the right, is that through the policies they implement, grant something that enables these talented young people, who have now entered the higher education, to be able to believe that it is good to live in Portugal. Several studies show that a country’s standard of living generally depends on its ability to train a large number of innovative engineers who develop in business, namely new products to enrich the economy of their country and, therefore, title, in the Portuguese case, to contribute with a spirit of work replacing the paradigm of cheap labor. Otherwise, the government will have to borrow money to meet the expenses inherent in its governance in the future.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

continue reading