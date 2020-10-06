Being born in private hospitals in the middle of a pandemic | Opinion

The decision to have a child is usually well thought out and often with concerns for the future. Having a baby at the time of an almost unknown but highly contagious disease increases fears, especially regarding the conditions of pregnancy follow-up and the time of delivery.

In this context, it is very heartwarming to note that between March and August of this year 6,137 children were born in private hospitals. There had never been so many private deliveries. The record achieved is the result of the growth of around 20% in the number of mothers / fathers who have decided to trust private hospitals for this special moment in family life.

The choice of a hospital – and it should be noted that more than four million Portuguese have easy access to private hospitals or the social sector, either by subscribing to health insurance or by belonging to a health subsystem – is often linked given the existing level of differentiation, therefore, in many circumstances, a citizen who chooses the SNS for certain procedures goes to a private hospital for certain acts and another for different specialties.

According to the most recent data from INE, there are 230 hospital units in Portugal, of which 119 are private. We have hospitals in all parts of the country, some of which (and the question applies to both private and public hospitals) have all medical and surgical specialties and others have adequate capacity and supply to most pressing needs of a particular population. So, for example, not all hospitals have permanent emergencies because not all hospitals have a delivery and maternity room.

Recently there has been a misunderstanding because in some cases pregnant women with covid-19 will have been transferred to NHS hospitals. Let’s get down to the facts:

In 6,137 births performed by private hospitals between March and August, five parturients were transferred to the NHS. In other words, the question was raised in 0.1% of the cases; The five women in question were transferred on the instructions of the health authorities; Transfers took place so that pregnant women with covid-19 could be followed in hospitals believed to be the benchmark; What happened to private hospitals happened in exactly the same way with public hospitals, for which the ARS indicated the referral network.

The most general question concerns the direction which in Portugal has assumed the fight against covid-19. In the case of private hospitals, they participated from the start in the national fight against the pandemic. In accordance with specific guidelines from the Ministry of Health and DGS, private hospitals have prepared for the treatment of covid-19 patients and have organized services to receive non-covid patients from SNS hospitals. Private hospitals also immediately made five hospitals available (two in Lisbon, one in Porto, one in Matosinhos and one in Lagos) to treat patients with covid-19. As it turns out, in mid-April, the Department of Health unilaterally made another decision, assuming the NHS would be self-sufficient and dispense with private covid hospitals. From that point on, private hospitals stopped receiving covid patients from the NHS and reorganized themselves so that they could satisfy their patients in a safer and more adequate way.

Like the NHS, private hospitals are also organized, with units prepared for covid patients. Rather, we understand that it would be beneficial for all citizens if there was a better and clearer link between all health facilities in the country. As a network, we would work more efficiently and improve access to health care, but this political will … has not yet been born.

At a time when more and more voices warn against the need for a complete resumption of assistance activities, political choices must put health at the forefront. When, for example, there are already 110,000 breast cancer screenings in the North alone, no one will understand that all the resources in the system are not being used. A plan articulated between public, private and social, which puts each at the service of all, is the path required for the health of the Portuguese.

