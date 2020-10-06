Gunshot: Preventing Corruption Does Not Go Through Public Procurement | Opinion

1. The same government, the same Minister of Justice and the same Prime Minister who, after five long years of inertia, presented a strategy to fight corruption, want, on the eve of the arrival of the “bazooka” European funds, “Flexibilize” and “simplify” the public procurement regime. I intentionally use the word “bazooka” – which speaks volumes for the greedy and almost larval way the instrument of recovery is seen – because it is the terminology that the Prime Minister rejoices and delights in. to use. The more you wear and emphasize the image of the “bazooka” the more you instill the idea that what matters is “pulling” and “pumping” money anyway. Names and labels are rarely accidental. Well, in the name of supposed red tape and efficiency gains, the government has developed and drafted a series of changes to the government procurement regime. These changes raise all doubts, feed all fears and free all phantoms of waste, arbitrage, favoring, embezzlement and instrumentalization of the funds that come there. It is not a matter of opinion or embarrassment on the part of the opposition; it is supported by the sustained position of the Court of Auditors, but also by a broad consensus within the legal community.

2. It is indeed incomprehensible that a government which claims to have an anti-corruption program, based on the priority given to prevention, at the same time adopts “facilitating” legislation, lax and complacent in an area as sensitive as that of European funds. In other words, in one of the areas of administrative law in which the said rules of prevention of corruption and abuse should be the most affected. Now that the Department of Justice wants companies to be obliged to have plans and strategies to detect and prevent corruption, the government has come to provide the public administration with the most basic care that could counter it. . Individuals should be wary of risks that public decision-makers are exempt from preventing. The government cannot even pretend to ignore the technical intricacies of the legislation, because, at the highest level, the Minister of Justice and the Minister of the Economy are recognized specialists in these fields, knowing very well the ground on which they are found. Here is one area where there is no room to tone down or apologize.

3. Within the European framework, with regard to the funds that can be mobilized within the framework of the resilience and recovery strategy, the question of “conditionality” has been the subject of numerous debates. The word is cursed, for those like us who suffered from the constraints of the troika. But apart from these revenues, there are undoubtedly two guarantees – or, if desired, two conditions – to which the allocation and use of these funds should be subject. One is respect for the rule of law – the rule of law. Another is the existence of mechanisms that ensure the proper use of funds and prevent deviations and fraud. I have repeatedly insisted on this point: the European Union and the Member States must make the use of guarantee funds conditional on their proper use. Perhaps the Portuguese government and the Prime Minister, delighted with the explosive language of the “bazookas”, did not realize it: most of the people I speak with look with reserve and skepticism at this new aid program. Not because I don’t think it’s necessary or even essential. Rather because he fears that it will be used for megalomania projects, party friendships, ghost businesses, paper trainings, digital mirages. The success of the economic stimulus program depends on confidence in its quality and transparency. The rules for the allocation and use of funds – largely included in the public procurement regime – must be clear, transparent and encourage the quality of applications. Contrary to what the government assumes in the clumsy justification of this “temptation-temptation”, transparency and control do not encourage bureaucracy or complication. On the contrary, simple solutions favor the guarantee of an external control. But one thing is simple and clear procedures, another, they are simplistic and uncontrollable procedures; one thing is easy rules, another very different thing is facilitation rules.

4. The reasons for concern about this government drift are redoubled, as in various cases and plans the signs of easing and complacency are increasingly evident. The last is the non-renewal of the president of the Court of Auditors, Vítor Caldeira. It is not only a magistrate who has fulfilled his functions perfectly (in fact, the government or the mayor who speaks well of the Court of Auditors has not yet been born). He is also a magistrate of enormous European prestige: before coming to Lisbon, he was “only” the president of the European Court of Auditors. How is it that a country which values ​​the rule of law and the independence of the courts, at a time when European funds will be central, can afford to do without a magistrate of this caliber? They talk so much about Hungary, Romania, Poland and Maltas and that doesn’t make any genre …

It is the same government that removed Joana Marques Vidal from office. It is the same government that has just bypassed the choice of an independent European jury for the post of European prosecutor (a jury which also included Vítor Caldeira), making the candidate its preferred candidate for power.

They are starting to be too many coincidences in the field of justice and the rule of law to ignore them. The press continues without questioning the Minister of Justice, despite all the cases recorded in the areas of its orbit. And the Prime Minister goes through the raindrops. You can say whatever vows you want, but with us, every day the seat of the rule of law tightens.

