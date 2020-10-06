Trump’s Return to the White House: The Clear Attempt to Benefit from the Disease – Politics

Donald Trump is fed up with the hospital. Monday evening at 6:38 p.m. (local time), the U.S. President left the Walter Reed Military Clinic in Bethesda, Maryland, near the capital, Washington, after just three nights. But not without reason: the most prominent American patient organized his departure as a triumphant march.

At the entrance of the hospital, the US president, who was transferred to hospital from Covid 19 on Friday night because of his illness, shook his fist in front of the waiting reporters.

Then Trump, wearing a mask at the time, went to a limousine that took him to the Marine One helicopter. He ignored questions from journalists, such as the number of infected White House employees. As if he is a “superspreader”.

Several hundred fans had gathered in front of the hospital beforehand. Some of them said they were there for the third day in a row to show their support to their president. As the helicopter takes off to return the president to the White House, they cheered, shouted “Four More Years,” and waved the US, Maryland and other flags.

The American president had announced via Twitter four hours earlier that he would return to the White House that same evening. He feels “better than 20 years ago”. At the same time, Trump called on Americans not to fear the corona virus. “Don’t let it rule your life,” he tweeted.

In view of nearly 7.5 million infected people and nearly 210,000 people in the US who died as a result, this was a statement that was quickly criticized.

In an emergency by helicopter back to the hospital

After all, unlike most Americans, the president has top-of-the-line healthcare and a helicopter that can quickly get him back to the hospital if there are any complications, he said.

Further treatment of the 74-year-old could just as well take place at the White House as at Walter Reed Military Hospital, Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley said shortly after his Twitter announcement. Although he is “not over the mountain yet”. Nevertheless, the medical team believed that Trump could be fired from the clinic. “He’s back.” The president currently does not need anything that can only be offered in the hospital. The White House has its own hospital wing.

How much pressure Trump put on his doctors to return to the White House can only be speculated. On Sunday afternoon, the president briefly interrupted his stay in the hospital to walk past his supporters in the street in front of the clinic. To do this, he had his Secret Service people drive him past the fans in his armored car.

A scandalous trial, many, including doctors and Secret Service agents, immediately criticized him for his infection with the highly contagious and dangerous coronavirus. The president endangered his own employees – and not for the first time. According to doctors, everyone involved in the field trip should actually go into quarantine.

Contradictory information

How exactly Trump is doing is still unclear. Time and again, different, sometimes contradictory, information about the course of his illness is revealed, which does not add to the credibility of the official information.

Many important questions remain unanswered, such as when the president was infected with who, when he was aware of it and who he infected. Multiple questions about when Trump took his last negative test, how early he really knew about his infection, left Conley unanswered on Monday.

Trump supporters show their support for the US president in front of the clinic Photo: Juliane Schäuble

It is now known how he is treated – with a drug cocktail intended for serious disease processes – and that at least sometimes he did not feel well and that he needed extra oxygen. Usually, however, the Americans are told that the president is doing ‘very well’.

As if to prove it, he tweeted a total of 18 times within an hour early Monday morning. Within half an hour, 16 tweets were sent from his account. He also addressed Americans in video messages. In it, he claimed he worked all the time and now knew firsthand how the virus was doing. His campaign later added: He now also knows more about it than his opponent Joe Biden.

He now wants to use the virus to his advantage

It’s the obvious attempt to use the president’s self-inflicted illness, which for months downplayed the dangers of the virus, fooled its masked challenger Biden, and violated the recommendations of its own corona experts in his favor.

The day of truth will be in exactly four weeks. On Nov. 3, Americans will most likely vote on how the Trump administration has dealt with the pandemic so far. The president is running out of time to turn the race in his favor.

Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital Photo: Christy Bowex / ZUMA Wire

On Monday it was announced that Trump’s press spokeswoman and two of her deputies have also been infected with the virus. Previously, three Republican senators, Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien, his campaign advisor Chris Christie, Trump’s ex-advisor Kellyanne Conway and Republican Party leader Ronna McDaniel, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Initial investigations show that his own illness is not helping him on this project and that many Americans accuse him of not taking the virus seriously. In recent weeks, the Trump campaign had sought to draw Americans’ attention to matters such as public policy. With manageable success. Now that probably won’t work anymore.

He argues with a sense of duty

So Trump is trying the strategy: He now knows what a Covid 19 disease feels like and can report that the drugs are working. He states that, out of a sense of duty, he did not hide in the White House, but continued his work despite the risk of contamination.

Could that catch – and not just among its ardent supporters, but also among – according to surveys – about ten percent of voters who, despite the enormous polarization in the country, don’t yet know who to vote for?

A report in the Wall Street Journal could be uncomfortable for Trump. According to this, he already had a positive rapid test on Thursday evening, but did not inform close associates, possibly affected persons or even the public. He would have knowingly endangered other people. He officially tweeted after the second test, a nasal swab, early Friday morning that he and his wife Melania had been infected and quarantined.

Despite the diagnosis, Trump attended a meal with more than 200 guests

Despite the positive first test, he attended a donation dinner with at least 206 people at his golf club in Bedminster / New Jersey on Thursday night and gave an interview to Fox News. The donors paid $ 2,800 for a ticket – but New Jersey authorities are now having trouble tracking them down as the Republican Party reportedly only has email addresses for them.

Fox News presenter Chris Wallace has already announced that Trump was not tested for the TV duel with Joe Biden on Tuesday – he was late. His team has already announced that the next television duel will take place on October 15 as scheduled.

In addition, the TV game between vice-presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris is scheduled for next Wednesday in Salt Lake City (Utah). As extra protection, a plexiglass window should separate the two opponents.

Hopes that the president may have learned from his own illness thwarted him Monday night. On arrival at the White House a few minutes after leaving Bethesda, he took off his mask after climbing the stairs to the balcony on the south side of his residence. Then he greeted the pilot of the departing Marine One. From what is known, the president can be extremely contagious for several days.