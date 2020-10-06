Facial recognition arrives at Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport

While 97% of airports in the US will soon be using facial recognition technology, in France we are still a long way from such coverage. Face recognition is gradually coming, and this time it is Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport’s turn to test this technology to “make the traveller’s journey smoother”.

According to the communications department at Lyon Airport, this new device will be tested for a year and will be available to customers of the following airlines: Transavia and TAP Air Portugal. Lyon Saint-Exupéry strives to speed up the journey for passengers to improve fluidity and reduce waiting times, especially at customs and on-board counters. The artificial intelligence called Mona will equip several terminals across the airport. The National Commission on Informatics and Freedoms (Cnil) has apparently given its approval.

Only passengers who use the Transavia companies on flights to Porto and TAP Air Portugal on flights to Lisbon can benefit from this technology. This is a real asset to these two companies that can most likely save valuable time. Mona is an artificial intelligence developed by a private company for Vinci Airports, the manager of Lyon Airport. Obviously the device does not represent an additional cost for travelers.

Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport states that passengers can now cross the various checkpoints at the airport “without physical contact, from baggage drop-off to boarding in special lanes”. Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of Vinci Concessions, is proud that this new system is finally seeing the light of day. It is a long-term undertaking that “reaffirms Vinci Airports’ ability to constantly reinvent itself”.

No more identification papers to present

This is how Mona works: Every traveler has to create a customer account himself on a dedicated terminal in the airport. The identity of the traveler is confirmed by facial recognition throughout the airport. This means that affected travelers no longer have to present identification documents in the following situations: baggage control, customs control and boarding.

The company behind this technology is called Idemia. Does his name mean something to you? This is normal … The company recently hit the headlines because Amnesty International accused it of exporting its facial recognition technology to Beijing to enable the Chinese government to power its mass surveillance system. According to the company, face recognition in China enables police to identify criminals. A way to make people understand that your technology is being used for a “good cause”.

If we are obviously very far from China in France too, such a device raises some questions, especially with regard to data protection. The project was submitted to the Civil Aviation Directorate as part of the “Vision Sûreté 2” innovation program. One wonders where the recorded data is going and to what extent it could be reused against citizens.