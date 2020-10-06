Apple is discontinuing sales of third party headphones / speakers

Apple no longer markets audio products from Sonos, Bose, Logitech, and other brands. Headphones, headphones and smart speakers have disappeared from the Apple online store.

According to Bloomberg, the withdrawal took place in late September. With respect to physical Apple Stores, employees are directed to remove audio products from other manufacturers from sale.

Apple didn’t really provide details on the matter. The manufacturer has merely stated that it regularly makes changes to the products it sells as new third-party accessories come out and customer needs change. Bose has confirmed that Apple is no longer selling its products, and Ultimate Ears (Logitech) recently notified Apple of the withdrawal.

This withdrawal of headphones and attached speakers comes right before the announcement of AirPods Studio, an audio headset from Apple. Rumors also point to the imminent arrival of a smaller and cheaper HomePod. Apple followed a similar strategy in 2014 by not selling Fitbit’s smart bracelets after the Apple Watch announcement.

So far, Apple has been selling AirPods, AirPods Pro, Beats headphones / headphones, HomePod and the Beats Pill + speakers in the Apple Online Store.