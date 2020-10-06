After controversial parliamentary elections: hundreds injured and one dead in Kyrgyzstan – Politics

After the controversial parliamentary elections in the Central Asian Republic of Kyrgyzstan, serious riots broke out in the capital Bishkek, injuring hundreds and killing one. Nearly 600 people were injured, the high mountain health ministry on the border with China announced on Tuesday. Several opposition parties did not recognize the results of Sunday’s election. Kyrgyz media reported that protesters had occupied several public buildings, including the seat of the government and the mayor’s office in Bishkek.

People also stormed the parliament building on Monday evening. They have also freed several politicians from prison, including ex-president Almasbek Atambayev, as the Kyrgyz Akipress news agency reported.

President Sooronbay Dscheenbekow asked election management to revise the election results – possibly leading to a complete cancellation, his spokeswoman Tolgonaj Stamaliyeva said. Dscheenbekow is trying to calm the country with its more than six million inhabitants. The ex-Soviet republic has already seen two popular uprisings and “knows better than anyone the price for peace and stability”. Dscheenbekow therefore called on all powers to reason.

Riot police in action against protesters in Bischek Photo: dpa / AP / Vladimir Voronin

After the revolutions of the past, Kyrgyzstan is now a parliamentary-presidential republic. After President Kurmanbek Bakijev was overthrown in 2010, democratic politician Rosa Otunbajewa took over leadership in the country. She was the first woman at the top and by then had carried out unprecedented democratic reforms in the region, which is characterized by authoritarian heads of state. Parliament’s role has also been strengthened.

In the country, which is heavily influenced by clan political structures, human rights activists say there have been setbacks of late. President Askar Akayev was forced to leave the country in 2005 after allegations of electoral fraud. In the completely impoverished state, in which Russia continues to have influence after the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago, there have been repeated outbreaks of violence. (dpa)