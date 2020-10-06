The former Chinese government official was responsible for TikTok’s content strategy

Brand new revelations suggest that a former Chinese government official may have cited the content policy broadcast on TikTok as the app’s reach went global. This will not go towards ByteDance …

A content management diplomat at TikTok

According to two people who are very close to TikTok’s management, Cai Zheng, a Chinese who worked for the Chinese embassy in Tehran for four years, would also have headed ByteDance’s global content policy from Beijing until the beginning of 2020. He is said to have left the company when TikTok announced that the last moderators of foreign content would be leaving China to put an end to (a priori) suspicions of interference by the Chinese government.

How not to doubt the integrity of TikTok knowing that Cai Zheng was at the heart of the group in direct association with the Chinese government. He was even responsible for content policy. This obviously raises concerns that the Chinese government could have an impact on TikTok’s operations. Which fuels suspicions and threats from Donald Trump, who very likely will be able to support the restrictions that are a little more to come.

Cai Zheng joined ByteDance in 2018, at a time when Beijing was starting to take a serious interest in TikTok, ensuring that the videos posted on the social network were the same as those posted on Douyin, TikTok’s Chinese cousin. . The Chinese government is said to have even pressured Zheng by forcing him to apologize and move closer to the government line. The former diplomat even developed standards for defining “suitable” videos on TikTok.

Was the Chinese government behind the social networking strategy?

While not being described as a communist at heart, his background and education may have influenced the way he sees things at TikTok. It is the origin of the strategy with which TikTok was able to prevent questionable content from being broadcast on the platform. We are obviously thinking of videos to raise awareness of the mass detention of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region of China. Videos “accidentally” removed according to social network.

A TikTok representative said, “Cai Zheng was not involved in drawing up these guidelines as they took place prior to his arrival. He worked with our growing regional and local teams to define our initial guidelines for content. “Today we host videos from Los Angeles, Dublin, Singapore and another hub in Silicon Valley.

ByteDance claims that when Zheng was hired, his diplomatic background was irrelevant and that “there was no discussion with the Chinese government during the hiring process”.