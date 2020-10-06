Apple calls face recognition with a mask and the A14

Tim Millet, Apple’s vice president for platform architecture, gave an interview to German media Stern. He mentioned using Face ID while wearing a mask and the A14 chip.

Face ID when wearing a mask

Users with an iPhone equipped with Face ID have found that face recognition isn’t exactly ideal during this time of health crisis. The mask prevents the iPhone from recognizing us. Apple could technically adapt face recognition so that recognition also works with a mask. However, this would compromise security. As Tim Millet says:

It is difficult to see something that you cannot see. Face recognition models are really good, but it’s a tricky problem. Users want convenience but also security. Apple is about making sure your data stays safe.

We can think of techniques that do not involve the part of the face that is covered by the nose and mouth guard. But then you lose some of the features that make your face unique, which makes it easier to imagine that someone can unlock your phone.

A14 chip

For the A14 chip in the iPad Air 4 and iPhone 12, Tim Millet says he “takes my breath away when I see what people can do with the A14 bionic chip”. He explains that some of the performance is possible thanks to machine learning skills that are constantly evolving.

He admits Apple didn’t invent neural networks since the basics have been around for a while. However, at the beginning there were two problems: There was no data and no computing power to develop the complex models that could handle this amount of data.

The vice president adds that one of the strengths is that Apple’s software team and hardware team work together. The aim is to create something that is used by as many people as possible, not just a few.