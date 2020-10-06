Between tree and guardrail: The Greens’ dilemma is clear in the Dannenröderbos – politics

Michael Kellner had a tough meeting this weekend. The Greens’ federal manager paid a visit to the protest camp in the Dannenröder forest in Hesse – and has been between all the chairs ever since. “I was at Danni’s demo today to show my solidarity,” Kellner said in typical jargon on Twitter on Sunday.

It was “not an easy appearance,” the Green politician said before stressing the responsibility of the CSU-led Federal Ministry of Transport for the construction of the A49 and calling for an “immediate stop”.

The speech of the visitor from Berlin was not well received on the spot, indignant audience reported later. Since then, conservationists wishing to prevent the construction of the A49 have attacked the Greens, claiming they are “not an ecological party” (ie “Fridays for Future Frankfurt” also on Twitter). The reason: in Hesse, the environmental party rules together with the CDU – and has to carry out the controversial project.

SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil exchanged blows with Kellner about the short messaging service. “Greens if you want to win elections vs. Greens if they’ve won elections,” wrote Klingbeil alongside screenshots of Kellner’s tweets and an application from the Hessian state parliament in which the Greens and the CDU demanded secure funding for the A49 in 2014. Speaking over the weekend the Greens even advocate stopping all new highways.

Klingbeil followed on Monday. “I accuse the Greens of duplicity,” he said after the meetings of the SPD committees. There was “something funny” when the Greens in Hesse pushed for the construction of the now controversial highway and then demonstrated against them. His conclusion: “You cannot demonstrate against yourself.”

During last week’s budget debate, SPD party leader Rolf Mützenich in the Bundestag asked the Greens to give up the pose of moral superiority given the glaring contradictions between claims and reality. He accused the eco party of avoiding a stance on the behavior of their Austrian party friends. They made ÖVP Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who they supported, refuse to take in refugees and also clumsily interfere with German domestic politics.

The Greens’ stance on the refugee issue would also be questionable when you consider the actions of Stuttgart’s green-led state government. “The greatest number of deportations today takes place from Baden-Württemberg,” said Mützenich.

In fact, the actions of green government representatives at the state level often contradict the demands of party friends in the federal government. While the Greens, including the party leaders, demanded a racism study and crackdown in the face of right-wing extremist events in the police, for a long time hardly anything was heard of the Greens who co-ruled Hesse – even though the series of threatening letters was largely due to the ‘NSU 2.0’. the Hessian police had become suspicious.

The party leadership in Berlin has gradually learned to endure different positions through the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann. Recently, the autostat politician put a brake on the euphoric expectations of electric cars, declaring that combustion engines would be needed until 2035 – years longer than his own party will tolerate.

As a real political force, the Greens should “do a considerable balancing act,” said political scientist Wolfgang Schroeder of the University of Kassel, who observes the party’s actions in Hesse. They acted like a normal party when they proclaimed in the opposition “a pure doctrine aimed at the core clientele,” but followed a “boring strategy of retaining power” once they entered government themselves.

It is striking that “they do little to compensate for this discrepancy through real-political cleverness, recognizable intermediate steps or training,” says Schroeder, who also works at the Berlin Social Science Center (WZB). On the turnaround in energy and transport and in the fight against the law, the Greens “hardly attracted positive attention when they are in the power to advance these projects better than the other parties in everyday life”. What used to be called reform policy is “inadequate” in day-to-day management.

But that is not only up to the party itself, says Schroeder: the media and the public would let the Greens “get away with it more than would be the case with comparable behavior by the SPD”.

Greens director Kellner dismisses Klingbeil’s allegations about the Dannenröder forest. “The SPD exposes itself,” he says. The application in Hesse was an attempt “to bolster the project with full funding from the federal government.” Unfortunately, the Union and the SPD were “sticking to concrete and then added funding”. It is only strange that the CDU, which is in favor of the Autobahn, signed the application together with the Greens.