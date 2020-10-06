The Longest Drift: A release date for the point and click drift game

The Longest Drift – A Driving Journey to Truth is both a narrative adventure game and a drift game. The player leads a mother in search of her husband and son who disappeared under mysterious conditions. It will therefore be a matter of collecting clues that will lead to the final result. Between each phase of collecting clues or riddles, the car journeys are made on winding roads that must be mastered with skill (hence the “drift”). Low poly graphics don’t bring your iPhone’s GPU to its knees, but the art direction is still good.

Note that the game manages haptic feedback and has an “endless” mode for those who want to drift for hours. The Longuest Drift will be available in the App Store on October 26th. The game can already be pre-ordered at this address (2.29 euros).