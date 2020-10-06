Statement on the Protection of Jewish Institutions: Central Council accuses Stahlknecht of promoting anti-Semitism – politics

The chairman of the Central Council for Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, has accused the Interior Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Holger Stahlknecht, of promoting anti-Semitism. The CDU politician spoke of a “misunderstanding” on Monday evening.

Stahlknecht had visited the police station of Dessau-Roßlau on Friday. According to a report in the “Mitteldeutsche Zeitung” (MZ), it was mentioned that the police station was doing 1,500 extra hours of work because of the surveillance of Jewish institutions. The minister said these working hours were lacking elsewhere. As a result, the police may not be on time for every request.

Schuster reacted indignantly: “Minister Stahlknecht suggests with his comments that the Jews are to blame if the police can no longer adequately deal with the concerns of the rest of the population,” he told the editorial network Germany (RND). Stahlknecht portrays Jews as privileged and plays them off against other population groups. “That’s how he promotes anti-Semitism.” The question arises, “whether Holger Stahlknecht is still suitable for the position of Minister of the Interior”.

The minister dismissed the charge. “My goal was and is to make it clear that the increased police presence to protect Jewish institutions is non-negotiable to me and is the highest priority in my actions,” the CDU politician stressed. The protection of Jewish institutions was increased throughout Saxony-Anhalt after the attack in Halle about a year ago.

“I am deeply shocked and shocked that what I said clearly caused a misunderstanding,” said Stahlknecht. Everyone is aware that the attack in Halle marked a turning point in the history of the country. (dpa)