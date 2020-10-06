Data protection ruling of the European Court of Justice: general retention of data is not allowed – political

Extensive and general storage of internet and telephone connection data is not permitted according to the European Court of Justice (CJEU). Exceptions are possible when it comes to the fight against serious crime or the specific case of a threat to national security, the Court of Justice said in a judgment on Tuesday.

The Luxembourg courts thus strengthened civil rights – at the same time proponents of data retention can also hope. However, the decision does not yet have a direct effect on the German regulations on the controversial data retention. A separate procedure is pending here.

In several EU countries there has been a dispute on this subject for years between security authorities and politicians on the one hand and civil rights activists and consumer lawyers on the other. Proponents argue that investigators should have access to stored telecommunications data to protect national security and fight serious crimes.

On the other hand, critics fear a strong interference with fundamental rights if the companies have to secure enormous amounts of connection data for their customers – without any concrete suspicion.

Judgment could change the discussion in Germany

In its ruling, the highest European court was essentially referring to cases in France, Belgium and Great Britain, in which the national courts had asked their colleagues from Luxembourg to pass judgment.

But the current ruling of the Court of Justice, by virtue of its fundamental nature, could also influence the discussion in Germany on the irritating issue. The question is whether individual EU countries can impose general data storage obligations on the operators of electronic communications services.

Similar ruling of the ECJ in 2016

In June 2017, the German Federal Network Agency temporarily suspended the storage requirement for Internet service providers and telephone providers – just a few days before the planned regulations took effect. The reason at the time was a judgment of the Higher Administrative Court in North Rhine-Westphalia, according to which storage of location and traffic data, regardless of suspicion, is not compatible with European law.

The highest courts in Germany and the EU have raised objections several times – and overturned the requirements. The Court of Justice ruled in 2016 that “arbitrary” storage of telephone and internet connection data was not compatible with EU law. (dpa)