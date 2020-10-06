Why is Merkel not clearing the way ?: Ex officio – political

If the polls aren’t misleading – and they sometimes do – then everything at least boils down to a black-led coalition in the federal government right now. Note: next fall.

The Federal Secretary of the Interior will announce when in the fall. More importantly, because the parliamentary elections in the federal capital take place on the same day. In a sense change all at once; because both Berlin / Bund and Berlin / Berlin are getting new heads of government.

So it is already quite clear in the federal government that no coalition can be formed against the CDU / CSU; it is also clear that parties are still being elected in Germany (and the chancellor only after the election in the Bundestag by the MPs) – well, in short: what is Angela Merkel holding on to?

Yes, of course she will be elected until the end of this parliamentary term. But we are not here with Brezhnev – Leonid Brezhnev, once Secretary General of the CPSU – and his doctrine of strict adherence to what was once agreed. No, politics works and is different, that’s why you and women get to think about things, think ahead about how things should be done. Especially since the German presidency of the EU Council is coming to an end soon.

The chancellor could please her party

It is not forbidden to think in a Christian Democratic sense. I mean, Merkel, as a former long-term federal president of the CDU, should please her party. Which has never been the case. But maybe for that reason, and now?

Should Christian Democrat Merkel not want a Christian Socialist, a CSU man, ie Markus Söder, to become a candidate for Chancellor and then Chancellor instead of a Christian Democrat; Furthermore, if she doesn’t want her party, the CDU, to be overshadowed because the chairman of the smaller CSU (Söder), which is regionally limited to Bavaria, would have to appoint the Union parties as chancellor – then she should pave the way .

For a Christian Democrat. Someone who wants to be the first party leader. For whom? It is obvious.

Let’s start from the back: Norbert Röttgen once threw her out of her closet. And that’s not her way otherwise. Reason: arrogance and lack of insight. And a terrible election campaign in North Rhine-Westphalia. The person who essentially already considered himself a chancellor fell, just like the CDU in NRW with him at the top. Merkel and Röttgen’s relationship proceeds asymptotically towards the X axis and may intersect infinitely. That means it isn’t one.

Merkel male has to go to the top of the CDU

Friedrich Merz: Do you have to say a lot about that? The two truly dislike each other. Angela is so disgusted that she has not personally answered a long personal letter from Friedrich. Your relationship is … precise. So that’s not one of them either.

That leaves Armin Laschet, known as “Merkel male” or “Merkel 2.0”. Names that both come from his opponents, hoping to link him to something negative. That is so wrong. Merkel is popular in the country. But that is not true either: Laschet is a true Christian Democrat, is Christian-social and not moderate in everything. That is the only difference. The other: he pursues his own corona policy, not without success, only that makes it all the more annoying for the chancellor. Nevertheless, if a CDU man wants to become chancellor, he is. The one who most closely resembles Merkel.

Incidentally, Berlin / Bund and Berlin / Berlin are one here: Mayor Michael Müller does not want to withdraw in the interests of his party and his successor.