R&D in the service of AI’s automatic speech understanding

Zaion, winner of the Innov’up Leader PIA, is indeed opening its own laboratory to accelerate its research and development into AI technologies for automatic speech understanding.

We met Gérard Chollet, Head of the Zaion Lab, Scientific Advisor and Research Director at CNRS, Alya Yacoubi, Doctor of AI, Head of AI and member of the Zaion Lab, and Nicolas Doudoux, Head of Communication and Marketing.

Zaion, the AI-enhanced customer relationship solution that goes beyond automatic language understanding

Zaion aims to position itself as a European alternative to GAFAM in terms of AI voice data processing by developing its own technology to provide a 100% French service.

Since it was founded in 2017, the Paris-based company has been developing algorithms in the form of proprietary technologies to improve customer relationships thanks to the Callbot: the interface between advisor and customer. With their voice chatbots, the voice equivalent of chatbots, more than 45 large international groups can already automate part of their customer relationships.

For this reason, Alya Yacoubi states that “all AI products offered by Zaion are based on interaction and are oriented towards customer relationships”.

Each month, Zaion callbots process between 45,000 and 50,000 calls for their customers. The start-up, winner of the Innov’up Leader PIA, has announced the launch of its laboratory consisting of ten engineers and PhD students in AI.

Bpifrance’s Innov’up Leader PIA initiative supports innovative projects based on artificial intelligence that have the potential to become major players in their sector.

Zaion Lab, center for R&D excellence

Alya Yacoubi therefore returns to the context in which the Zaion Lab was founded: “It is important to create a connection between the academic world and the industrial and commercial world. Unfortunately, this connection is not very common in France, but we are trying to strengthen this collaboration with academic laboratories. “

The main objective of the laboratory is clear to Zaion: to have its own algorithms and process its own data in order to maintain a French job support and be really customer-oriented.

Through its research, development and products, the Zaion Lab will benefit the entire French AI ecosystem, young doctors and engineers in the sector and, in general, improving oral comprehension through computers. The aim is, of course, to help renew the customer relationship by automating the restrictive and prohibited tasks so that the consultants have more time to concentrate on missions with higher added value.

Gérard Chollet specifies the ambition of the laboratory: “We knew conversation agents in intelligent loudspeakers and smartphones. We will produce the same automatic understanding and synthesis technologies in call centers.”

One of the lab’s greatest challenges is therefore to recruit the best technical talent in order to become the European leader in proprietary AI technologies for vertical customer relationships.

Between intelligent bot-human hybridization and advanced advisor, the work of the Zaion Lab is already innovative to say the least.

Intelligent bot-human hybridization

One of the biggest challenges for Zaion and his lab is advancing the topic of bot-human hybridization. While some conversations can be automated and thus benefit both the customer and the company, others simply cannot.

Nicolas Doudoux illustrates this concept with a very clear example: “Let’s assume we integrate a bot into an insurer. When a customer calls to request a certificate, they’re not in the same emotion as they’d be with an accident and serious injury. These are therefore requests that we handle in a different way through automatic emotion detection. “

It seems appropriate, but how does it work in practice?

“In the event of an accident, we forward the call immediately and fully automatically to a consultant in order to process the request in the best possible way. The emergency context requires contact with an agent who can solve the problem quickly and humanely. Location. This type of intelligent bot-human hybridization, which makes it possible to best respond to requests, is known internally as smart routing. This way, low-stake requests are automated and the rest is handled by human advisors. “

This hybridization is based on emotional artificial intelligence, ie the automatic detection of emotional states from data that comes from the customer: his voice.

“The advanced advisor”

The company also offers a product that supports the consulting profession. Thanks to AI, Zaion’s speech recognition and understanding technology enables information to be found more quickly (e.g. in a database or in an FAQ) and information provided to the consultant in real time.

With these decision support tools, this information is automatically displayed on the consultant’s screen according to the processed data.

Nicolas Doudoux also explains that even if the Zaion Lab will change customer relationships dramatically through the use of AI, this sector is not an end in itself: “One of the special features of Zaion is that there are many customer relationship skills thanks to the experience of each individual. Zaion’s founder, Franz Fodéré, has spent much of his career in customer relationships. This explains the emphasis on this sector, but eventually Zaion could expand into other industries. “

After several fundraising campaigns, the French scale-up is preparing to change dimensions to conquer Europe with its laboratory. After chatbots had worked in the technical media for a few years, they could gradually give way to callbots … the business should therefore continue.