Contact tracing: US states want to make apps interoperable under Apple / Google API

The United States has fallen behind in the fight against COVID. Only 10 states have set up contact tracing apps based on Apple and Google APIs (including New York and New Jersey), and 5 more should follow soon (including Washington DC). Despite the open architecture of APIs, which theoretically allow forms of interoperability, data still does not flow from one contact tracing app to another.

This ubiquitous situation for the same country was to change with the new initiative of the states of New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. These 4 states have indeed decided to make their apps compatible. In other words, a person who has reached out to an infected person in New York State can be made aware of this risk in New Jersey State. However, given the (very) low popularity of this type of app around the world, it is not certain that these efforts are really useful.