Will Trump Make a Comeback ?: Reality beats “soap opera” – politics

It draws him back to the election campaign – it would seem, at all costs. Although Donald Trump is infected with Corona, is considered contagious by official rules and must remain in isolation, he is discharging himself from the hospital. He returns to the White House – and wants to re-enter the fight for re-election as soon as possible.

When he looks at the polls, he’s under pressure. For days he fell behind, Joe Biden’s lead is growing, both in the national surveys and in the decisive “Battleground States”. More worrying for Trump, he is losing support among seniors. He owed his election victory in 2016 to this group of voters.

How does Trump intend to turn the tide? He acts as if this phase of the election campaign is a “soap”. Most importantly, with tweets and photos, he spreads the impression of a healthy and energetic president, even if they clearly contradict the facts.

‘Reload Trump’ or ‘Game over’

Even at Walter Reed Hospital, he was concerned about its external impact. He made 18 tweets within an hour, drove around in the car to show his supporters behind the bulletproof glass – and set his arrival at the White House as an epic epic. Without mask.

Man without a mask – to his own disadvantage: President Donald Trump demonstratively takes off his mask in the White House Photo: Evan Vucci / AP / dpa

But: does it achieve the desired goal? What has a stronger effect, the power of the images, or the knowledge that the president is infected and endangers the health of others with his appearance? To put it bluntly, the alternatives now are “Trump reloaded” including the message that Providence has some plans for him. Or he seals his defeat with this behavior – “Game over”.

Biden’s lead in the polls is growing

At this point, it appears that the president is accelerating his decline. On average in national polls, Biden’s lead has grown from 6.1 to 8.5 percentage points since September 29, the day of the television debate. In the “Top Battlegrounds” the dynamics are less clear. Biden’s leadership there grew from 3.5 to 4.1 percentage points.

Especially troubling to Trump is the views of individual states such as Florida and Michigan. And there again on the older voters. They vote in great numbers.

Revival among Florida seniors

In the 2016 election, Trump had a 17 percentage point lead among Florida voters 65 or older. Now he takes on Biden in this group. Biden Florida, of course, is far from winning. In the average of the polls across all voter groups, he leads by two percentage points; this falls within the statistical error rate of such studies.

Plus, Biden isn’t on the rise in Florida. Like Trump, he is on a downward trend. He cannot profit from Trump’s scandalous appearance in the TV debate, nor from his irresponsible handling of his corona contamination. However, this open Florida location with minor benefits to Biden is a marked improvement for the Democrats over 2016.

In Michigan, whites over 65 now tend to prefer Biden in large numbers

In Michigan, the trend is clearer. In 2016, Trump narrowly won the state that used to be at the heart of the American auto industry and mainly dominated by the Democrats. In the most recent poll, Biden leads with 8.8 percentage points. The polls cite the television debate as the reason Biden was able to extend his lead in Michigan.

And there too, the age group 65 and older makes the difference. Seniors now prefer Biden (59 percent), 30 percentage points ahead of Trump (29 percent). Among older whites, a core group for Trump in 2016, polls have seen a 22 percentage point shift from Trump to Biden since early September.

For now, the conclusions look bleak for Trump. He needs a game changer to change the dynamics. But right now: reality is more important to voters than ‘soap’.