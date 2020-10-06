Mask requirement in the Bundestag: Parliament must remain functional – political

From today, refusers, grouches and slouchers have a harder time in the Bundestag. Parliamentary President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) has a general mask requirement for the house – not just for the plenary hall, most of the public space, but for all buildings scattered around the center of Berlin (ie right in an imminent risk area). Actually, this is not surprising, because in Berlin this has been exactly the requirement to support office buildings since last week – so why should the Bundestag make an exception? This would probably be possible, Schäuble as the landlord can decide independently.

But now he has decided to orient himself on the Berlin route at this stage of the corona crisis. On the one hand, the number of cases is increasing globally and the authorities are tightening the reins nationally. Last but not least, Schäuble is concerned with the functioning of the parliament: if there are more infections, after all, there is a lot of coming and going in the buildings of the Bundestag with thousands of employees and visitors, then the risk of contamination chains and quarantine requirements increases in autumn and winter. According to the explanation of the measure, this could even bring parliamentary operations to a halt.

Only recommendation so far

On the other hand, there was probably a certain looseness in the handling of masks in Parliament, which Schäuble only recommended wearing, although the Bundestag is to some extent a public space. AfD members and their employees in particular have a negative and lax attitude. Last week, AfD MP Stephan Brandner complained that the mask requirement in force in certain public areas since April does not take into account side effects for health. But there are also masks at other parties.

With the obligation to wear, in particular, the actions in plenary of mask refusers outside parliament should obviously not be a reason to have their position confirmed. The Bundestag must be exemplary, that is how Schäuble’s order of Monday evening can be interpreted.

Political groups can decide for themselves

There is one not insignificant exception to the rule, however, because Schäuble is not the only master of all areas of parliament. The President’s General Decree, as the bureaucratic act is called, literally states: “The parliamentary groups and members of parliament are strongly recommended to establish appropriate rules for chambers and rooms that they may use on their own responsibility. ” the parliamentary offices and the larger chambers that are left to a parliamentary group only, for example for internal meetings or press conferences.

Otherwise, the masks must be on the mouth and nose in all Bundestag buildings once the offices are vacated. Removal is permitted at the workplace, this also applies to the relevant chair in the plenum and also to the lectern. Schäuble himself and his vice-chairmen may conduct the meetings without a mask.

Visitors can be refused entry

It is not mandatory to wear it on the roof terrace or outside. You can take off your mask to eat and drink in the canteens. The general rule of distance – 1.50 meters – also applies if an exceptional situation occurs. For example, in conversations with the hearing impaired or during interviews, you can remove your mask.

Nevertheless, guests and visitors who do not wear a mask may be refused entry to the Bundestag buildings with immediate effect. There are also exceptions: small children and people with a doctor’s certificate, who may therefore wear a visor as an alternative. The control rests with the Bundestag police.

A request for dissolution has no suspensive effect. Anyone who ignores Schäuble’s order must expect a fine of up to 25,000 euros. A fine of up to 5000 euros is also possible for violations. Schäuble can also issue a temporary restraining order. The order is initially valid until January 17th.