This tool improves the conversion rate through social proof

When buying online or in-store, emotions play an important role on the way to making a purchase. In order to get potential customers to act, it is important to motivate them a little, especially through FoMO syndrome (the fear of missing out on something). If you have this feeling, it is very likely that it will be easier for you to become customers! There are various tools related to social evidence to reinforce this feeling.

In particular, one can quote WiserNotify. This tool allows you to provide fully personalized social proof notifications such as: B. with customer feedback, YouTube videos etc. An interesting tool for e-commerce companies or even SaaS companies that want to increase sales and their credibility.

A tool to develop your credibility

First the WiserNotify-Pixel has to be installed. There are several options available: copy the code into the Google Tag Manager, let the developers integrate it or install a native plugin and enter the API code.

WiserNotify offers more than 10 different types of social proofs, 60 templates, can be integrated into more than 150 tools and offers many widgets such as timers, announcements … Examples of social proofs are: purchases, visits etc.

To create a social proof notification, you must first give it a name and select the domain to which it should be sent. All available templates are displayed on the left side of the screen. A real-time preview of the notification sent is shown in the center. Various tools are available to the right that allow you to change and customize the text, the notification color, the size of the popup, or even the animations.

A very simple notification creation

Then you need to define which pages the notification will appear on and which audience will see it (new visitors, returning visitors, etc.). Finally, the final step is to choose the data source, which is a site or one of the integrations available through WiserNotify.

WiserNotify also provides a comprehensive data table to help track the performance of each notification and create campaigns that work.

WiserNotify is a paid tool that is offered in advertising via AppSumo. Thus there are three offers with which the tool can be used for life.

For $ 69 instead of $ 660, WiserNotify can be used by 5 users up to 100,000 per visitor per month using various widgets, A / B test modules, and personalized branding.

The $ 138 offer concerns websites with a higher number of visits: 200,000 visitors / month and the latest offer is a website with 400,000 visitors per month.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.