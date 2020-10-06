Instagram: go back to the original symbol for the 10 years of the social network

Instagram was launched on October 6, 2010. Since that date, the photo sharing service was bought by Facebook before becoming a staple on social networks. 10 years are to be celebrated … with a return to the original icon. Instagram suggests replacing the current icon with the original icon that comes with the camera. At that time, the trend was more towards skeuomorphism in relation to the interface. Since then, the interfaces of our smartphones have largely become sober, even Zen.

To install the original icon, nothing could be easier: just open the app’s settings, then tap the hamburger menu. Then all you have to do is go to the bottom of the screen to select the Vintage icon. In addition to this “historical” symbol, Instagram also offers different variations of the current symbol as well as the very first symbol, the one with a Polaroid, which was replaced after a few days.