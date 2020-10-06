China accuses the US of violating WTO rules

After the TikTok ban in India and disputes with the US, China will not let the US market slip through its fingers. She made this known at a meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

On October 2, 2020, a Chinese official said at a closed WTO meeting that the actions of the Donald Trump administration regarding TikTok “clearly violate WTO rules” cross-border trade and breach of the basic principles of a multilateral trading system “, According to Reuters. The United States opposes this version and justifies its actions on national security grounds. For the country GAFA, the collection of US user data by a Chinese company, which is likely to be tied to the Chinese government, poses a threat.

The US trade agent’s office and a Chinese delegate both abstained from commenting. At first glance, the Chinese declaration will have no consequence unless China files a complaint with the WTO dispute settlement body.

The uncertain future of TikTok

The latest revelations shed light on a connection between ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, and the Chinese government. According to two sources close to TikTok’s management, Cai Zheng worked for both the Chinese embassy in Iran in Tehran and headed global content policy at ByteDance. Cai Zheng would therefore have combined a position of civil servant and senior official within TikTok, which is a conflict of interest. The door is therefore open to suspicion that China – the social credit creating country – may be using TikTok user data.

However, the game is not lost for ByteDance. The TikTok app was supposed to be banned from US stores on September 27, 2020, but was ultimately saved from the download ban by Judge Carl Nichols. But neither will it be won and the complete ban on the application is still scheduled for November 12, 2020. It remains to be seen whether the Chinese company can make use of its redress or whether it is on the wall.