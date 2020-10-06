Management report on right-wing extremism: Seehofer sees no structural problem in security authorities – politics

Between the beginning of 2017 and the first quarter of 2020, more than 1,400 suspected right-wing extremism cases have accumulated in the armed forces, the police and other security authorities. Most incidents, a total of 1,064 involving soldiers and officers, were reported to the Federal Office for Military Counterintelligence (BAMAD), which is responsible for the Bundeswehr. In the states there were 319 suspected cases by the police and other security authorities, in the federal government there were 58.

These figures are contained in the first situation report of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) on “right-wing extremists in security authorities”, which BfV president Thomas Haldenwang together with Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) on Tuesday Berlin presented. Last year, the Federal Office established a “Central Office for Right-Wing Extremists in the Public Sector” in response to alarming incidents.

The figures showed that among the security authorities, “the very, very large majority, more than 99 percent, is determined to respect the Basic Law,” Seehofer said. There is no structural problem with right-wing extremism with the federal and state security authorities. However, the minister stressed that any proven case is “a disgrace to the security authorities” and affects all workers there. The principle “that no tolerance is specified here” applies.

Almost 60 suspected cases in Hesse

In the federal states, Hesse has been most affected with 59 suspected cases. There, a series of threats from a sender called NSU 2.0 had begun in August, allegedly from the police and directed against lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz and other Nazi opponents. Hesse is followed by Berlin with 53 cases. The recently known case of a racist chat group at the Berlin police is not included in the situation report. The federal states have initiated a total of 303 internal proceedings and 261 criminal proceedings over the 319 suspected cases. Often times, far-right and racist content is in chat groups.

Seehofer for research on racism in society as a whole

The 58 suspicious cases led to 62 internal proceedings and about 30 criminal investigations before federal authorities. Most of the suspected cases, 44 in total, were with the federal police. There were six at the federal investigation department, four at customs, two at the federal intelligence service and one at the BfV and the Bundestag police.

Seehofer announced that the management report would be extended “to the entire public service”. The minister also wants a science-based study on racism “across society”.