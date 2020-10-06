10 Essential Press Release Elements That Work!

The press release is a medium that has been around for decades. This document sent to journalists is intended to inform them about a novelty, a partnership, an event, so that the topic is finally dealt with and becomes visible to a target group! Everyone dreams that their press release has a “wow” effect and that dozens of articles are written. The reality is often a little more complex. Thousands of press releases are sent out every day and it is not always easy to stand out.

However, the press release has real value, all the more at a time when events and physical announcements are becoming increasingly restricted. CP is not dead and journalists still rely on this format to write!

Bad press release writing costs money

Journalists are called in on a daily basis and have to sort the CPs received. A PR that is sent to media unrelated to the said news, a PR that is ubiquitous and lacking clarity, are elements that result in the famous press release being put straight into the journalist’s basket . Writing a press release is an art and knowing what journalists want from press releases is a real plus.

Advice from journalists

Liana Technologies offers a whitepaper on the subject to gather advice from journalists so you can create relevant, attractive press releases that are readable. Liana Technologies is a complete software suite for marketing and communications teams.

The solution was chosen in particular by companies such as COLAS Europe, NISSAN, Novotel Hotels and Resorts or even IKEA and Avis. The proposed White Paper is the result of an international survey of a total of 892 journalists in six different countries in order to understand the critical aspects of a good press release.

The White Paper therefore contains specific information on how to proceed with journalists, the channels to be funded and the essential elements for creating an effective press release. For example, the white paper goes back to the meaning of the header and its clarity. An easy way to determine if the CP is understandable is to take the "mother's test": if your mother doesn't understand the subject of the press release, it is because it is too complex.

The white paper is divided into two main parts. The first has 6 tips to make sure the press release is read, the second has 4 tips to make a press release more attractive.