A Total War Saga: Troy To Enter Mac On October 8th (Trailer)

A Total War Saga: Troy is finally approaching the Mac. Unsurprisingly, Creative Assembly’s strategy game has been ported to macOS by studio Feral Interactive. Third part of the saga, A Total War Saga: Troy traces the great battles of Homer’s epic. The legendary characters Achilles, Ulysses, Menelaus (and many others) take part in battles of … Homeric dimensions here. The player must therefore lead immense armies while his empire thrives. This is enough to satisfy disproportionate egos …

In terms of performance, the game is mostly for the genre (normal for a game in 2020). The gameplay is a benchmark for military strategy games to this day. A Total War Saga: Troy “macOS” will be available on October 8th from the Epic Games Store. The game requires macOS 10.15.6. and a not too old Mac (2016 for MacBook / Pro, 2012 for iMac, Mac Pro).