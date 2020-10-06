He should have talks in Berlin: German ambassador leaves Belarus – politics

The German ambassador to Belarus, Manfred Huterer, has left the country temporarily. The German news agency has heard from the Foreign Office that he left on Tuesday “to hold talks in Berlin”. According to data from dpa, the federal government wants to show solidarity with Poland and Lithuania, which had already withdrawn their ambassadors from the Belarusian capital Minsk.

Minsk leaders had previously demanded that the two countries severely reduce their diplomatic staff in Belarus. “Our goal is to maintain as much diplomatic contacts as possible,” said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius.

This message had also been conveyed to the Belarusian side, with whom it was agreed that a temporary absence of the ambassador might ease tensions. If Belarus continues to push for the reduction of the embassy’s staff, they will respond with a similar move, the State Department statement said.

Since the controversial presidential elections in early August, Belarus has regularly taken to the streets against President Alexander Lukashenko. The 66-year-old was confirmed and sworn in for a sixth term with 80.1 percent of the vote. The EU does not recognize the election results. The opposition sees Svetlana Tichanovskaya as the real winner.

EU members Poland and Lithuania are neighboring countries of Belarus and have recently taken in many opposition members there. The opposition leader Tichowskaya fled to Lithuania. Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Poland and Lithuania of fueling protests. (dpa)