As Armin Laschet recommends himself as an FDP sympathizer: Unleashing a candidate – politics

Armin Laschet has never been really good at dizziness. “Yes …” says the man who wants to become chancellor and looks down as innocently as possible. The demand was to be expected. For a North Rhine-Westphalian prime minister to present an initiative of the Federal Council aimed at nothing less than “unleashing Germany as a place of business”, and that for the main press at the federal press conference – that is unusual to say the least.

The suspicion is therefore clear that it is about something else. For example a CDU candidate race. Laschet looks up. “It has nothing to do with December 4th!”

Of course it is. On December 4, the CDU wants to elect the new chairman in Stuttgart. Laschet presents himself as a middle-class man who does not want business as usual to be perceived as a threat.

Ironically, Merz has already written off the FDP

That’s what sets him apart from Friedrich Merz, even though the ex-faction leader recently hailed Angela Merkel’s sixteen years as a good time. But the economically liberal Merz of all people has recently appeared in a green jacket and written off the FDP. “They no longer play a role,” the Sauerland man announced to the Junge Union NRW, “what a pity!” That sounded like the echo of Markus Söder from Bavaria, who recently expressed a “great deal of doubt” to the Free Democrats.

Laschet’s performance on Tuesday morning shows exactly the opposite. “Well, I will not write it off,” said NRW’s head of state, looking forward to his free-democratic economy minister, Andreas Pinkwart. “I appreciate the collaboration with the FDP.” You often hear complaints from other governments about “difficult” coalition partners. “I say this sentence relatively rarely.”

Laschet praises his black and yellow government

Because in Düsseldorf the black and yellow partners did not come together with much difficulty, but from a common basic condemnation that was carried out in many areas – “and that with a majority of one vote in parliament!”

Pinkwart nods and contributes Hans-Dietrich Genscher’s bon mot that the FDP cannot destroy anyone but itself, but for that it would have to be shut down some time. For its regional association, Pinkwart claims a liberalism “that is not limited to just one field”.

The field in which the “unleashed package” deals, however, is classic FDP terrain: reduction of bureaucracy, a legal reservation for everything that could burden medium-sized companies in particular in the corona crisis, in short: a “next economic stimulus program for free”.

Blueprint for another coalition

Neither want this to be seen as an attack on the federal government. There are comparable ideas, for example from the CDU Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier, but, says Laschet: “You can only observe: they don’t do it.” This is probably due to the Berlin coalition partner. “We now propose how it can be done.”

Competitor Merz wants to put that in a book soon. A book alone is not a bill. Also in this respect, the appearance is a demonstration: I can do business, that is Laschet’s message, I can do black and yellow – and I have already acted.