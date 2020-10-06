HomeKit: Adaptive Lighting is now in beta

The Adaptive Lighting feature is available in beta for HomeKit. According to the iPhone ticker, it is currently being tested in Germany with Philips Hue lamps.

As the name suggests, the connected lighting can dynamically adapt to the time of day with the function. Warm colors fade towards sunset and colors are cooler towards mid-day.

Advanced users may have more or less similar functions before. However, this required various automations that were not always very easy to set up. With “Adaptive Lighting” the user activates the option in the Apple Home application and in voila.

Currently only white and color ambiance lamps with “adaptive lighting” are compatible. Philips has provided a firmware update for the connecting bridge. We suspect other models will be supported later, but Philips doesn’t immediately comment on the matter.

The Adaptive Lighting feature for HomeKit was first announced in June during the WWDC keynote. Apple was not chatty on the subject and nothing was noticed during the iOS 14 beta. We can now better understand why: we have to wait for updates from manufacturers like Philips. The group has yet to say when the stable update will be released for everyone.