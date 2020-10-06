Colonial Crimes of the German Empire: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not fit to come to terms with German colonial history – Politics

Jürgen Zimmerer has been Professor of the History of Africa at the University of Hamburg since 2010 and has headed the research center of Hamburg’s colonial heritage since 2014. The conference “Colonialism as Shared History”, co-organized by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, starts on October 7 and can be followed live at www.shared-history.org.

Germany has been negotiating with Namibia for five years about the colonial genocide perpetrated by imperial forces in what was then German South West Africa. For two years, the achievement of colonialism has been the goal of the German government: the genocide of the Herero and Nama is the litmus test of its seriousness.

How can it be that Namibia does not play a role in the first conference on German colonialism, which takes place with the participation of the Foreign Office? How is it possible that State Secretary Michelle Müntefering opens a conference on Wednesday with “Colonialism as Shared History” in which the first genocide of the 20th century does not take place, at least as far as can be deduced from the program?

A conference on colonialism, with the support of the Foreign Office, without a single speaker from Namibia, without a panel on German South-West Africa, without a lecture on the first German genocide, is a throwback to a time when events with government funding, especially the of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the term “genocide” should not be used.

And that, although repeated in recent years, probably also to cover up neglect in the negotiations, the will to debate critically was invoked.

One of the most sensitive topics not explicitly mentioned in the program

It would therefore have been expected that the discussion of the historical circumstances of the genocide, as well as its assessment as such, would be the focus of such a conference that the Foreign Office would seek to gather scientific knowledge on one of the most sensitive topics of the genocide. German History and Remembrance Policy.

However, this would also have turned the lens to the past failure of German foreign policy. The aforementioned conference avoids all of this! Their message is clear: within the history of (German) colonialism, the history of Namibia, the history of colonial mass violence, is not so central. How convenient!

This derivation is more subtle than it was years ago, when the federal State Department apparently relied on clearly historical revisionist works to vilify the findings of historians investigating the violence and genocide. Colonial crimes are also no longer denied, they are simply overwritten by a diffuse ‘shared history’ that no longer explains exactly who actually initiated the division, and who benefited from sharing and who paid the bill.

In 2004 an NGO had a plaque in the garrison cemetery in Berlin for the “victims of the German genocide in Namibia by … Photo: picture alliance / dpa

In historical research on colonialism, the concept of ‘shared history’ originally served to rewrite the colonized as actors in history. They should not be viewed only as passive victims.

The fact that an act of decolonial empowerment now fulfills an apologetic function is a mockery of any educational importance. The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in particular, should avoid any appearance of money laundering.

German Southwest Africa was the only German settlement colony in Africa

However, it is especially important to distinguish between settlers and ruling colonies. For the former, including the US, Canada and Australia, ethnic cleansing and even genocide were constitutive. There were also bargaining processes, but the end result was the most extensive detachment and displacement of the local population until they were destroyed.

There was only one settler colony in the German colonial empire: German Southwest Africa. Taking them out of the history of German colonialism is in itself an act of smoothing out history.

However, this follows a pattern that has been observed for some time. In 2018, the CDU / CSU and SPD agreed in their coalition agreement to accept German colonialism as a government objective. That was positive, but a look in practice shows that it mainly concerns political rhetoric and symbolism.

Small-scale research into the provenance of subordinate collections is funded here with government money and the Goethe Institute is allowed to host an international discussion group there. The colonial substance of the country and its institutions will not be shaken.

The Humboldt Forum will essentially open as planned, the Benin Bronzes and Nefertiti will remain in Germany, their return is not even discussed. A decolonization of thought, let alone politics, does not take place.

The Federal State Department has not yet dealt with its own role

The real touchstone, however, is how we dealt with the first German genocide. So far, the balance has not looked good. Perhaps this is also due to the fact that the Federal Foreign Office is an authority central to processing Germany’s colonial past, which has so far not particularly distinguished itself by fulfilling its own role in it.

History seems to repeat itself here. Just as Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer has had to force the critical investigation into the role of German diplomats in the Third Reich against enormous resistance and outsource it to independent experts, a (self) critical examination of the colonial heritage by the agency itself is currently not discernible.

But this has been a long time ago. After all, not only was the management of the German protected areas for most of the colonial empire – even during the genocide – part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; The international protection of colonial claims was also one of its tasks.

The road to German foreign policy in the direction of liberation movements and decolonization then leads through colonial revisionism. The latter also includes the relationship with South Africa during apartheid and Namibia, completing the circle.

Germany must involve the descendants of the murdered Herero and Namo

It wasn’t until September 17 that another door slammed shut in an attempt by Herero and Nama to find justice for the colonial injustice done to them: on that day the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal in New York dismissed their appeal against a verdict, the Refused take legal action against Germany in the US.

Now that the legal dispute has de facto been settled, it would be a good time to resume the reconciliation process on the German side and reach out to the plaintiffs to involve them in the negotiations. The feeling of exclusion had ultimately led to the lawsuit.

Coming to terms with and reconciliation without the participation of the victims’ descendants is absolutely impossible. The German attitude must change here. Germany must take the first step. That is the duty of those who seek excuses.

Herero or Nama who see the program of this conference will not get the impression that the German government is trying to adequately record the crimes historically. It is hard to imagine this advancing the path to reconciliation. Coming to terms with the first German genocide and the importance of colonialism to Namibian and German history does not help this in any case.