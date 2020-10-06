A14: The GPU part is a power monster

After the leaks in the benchmark, the A14 of the iPad Air (and the next iPhone 12) shows its muscles in the graphics section. A Geekbench performance test for metal (library and graphics APIs) gives a score of 12,571 points, which is considerably more than the 7,308 points of the A13 or the 5,242 points of the A12. It’s also significantly better than the A12X’s 10860 points or even the A12z’s 11665 points.

The A14 promises to be a real monster of graphics performance

These results are the highest ever for a graphics chip developed by Apple. They also offer spectacular performance for the next iPhone or Mac generations under Apple Silicon. The perfs presented so far are even clearly superior to the MacBook Pro under Intel Core i5, which was launched in 2020! Apple’s future AR glasses or Apple TV-oriented “gaming” could also benefit from this enormous gain in performance.